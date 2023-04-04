Euphoria's Barbie Ferreira Explains Why She Didn't Return To The Hit HBO Show For Season 3
Kat Hernandez won't return.
It’s been a while since our last Euphoria Sunday, and fans are still mulling over the questions posed by the Season 2 finale. While a premiere date for the third season has yet to be announced, we do know a few behind-the-scenes details, including the fact that one of the series' key stars will not be returning. Barbie Ferreira, who portrayed Kat on the coming-of-age drama, announced she’d be leaving ahead of Season 3 and previously shared a message in which she said a tearful goodbye to her character, Kat Hernandez. Now, Ferreira is shedding even more light on why she decided to leave the critically acclaimed show.
The actress and model was the latest guest on Dax Shepard’s podcast, Armchair Expert, where she discussed her career and personal relationships. Naturally, the conversation eventually shifted towards Euphoria and the rising star's surprising exit from the series. While addressing the decision, Ferreira emphasized that she actually would've loved to remain on the program, yet her comments suggest that she feels Kat ultimately ran her course:
While Season 2 was airing, many Euphoria fans seemed to notice that Kat didn't appear in as many episodes as she did in the first. That development was somewhat surprising given the groundwork that had been laid for her thus far. While it’s disappointing that she isn’t going to be in Season 3, the logic that Barbie Ferreria laid out during this interview makes a lot of sense. Most actors strive to play characters who are complex and receive a fair amount of development. Clearly, Ferreria wanted Kat to be more than the “fat best friend," but it simply seems as though the producers and writers weren't able to properly service her amid the story they're telling.
She also addressed what happened with Kat’s storylines during the Emmy-nominated show's second season. The 26-year-old star explained that when it came to her and the crew settling on the right path for Kat, the process was like a balancing act. And based on her comments, this wasn't easy for her to navigate:
Even though Barbie Ferreira won’t be returning for Season 3 of Euphoria, that doesn’t mean fans will definitely never see her pop in again. Plenty of TV shows have sent off characters and brought them back later during their runs. So I wouldn't say the door is closed for Kat Hernandez just yet though, if the writers do want that, they'll have to come up with a storyline that's compelling enough to appeal to Ferreira.
In the meantime, Barbie Ferriera is seriously on the come-up, starring in both big and small-screen productions. She was part of the cast of Jordan Peele’s Nope and, before that, she drove the trans am minus a license in the acclaimed Unpregnant. As of now, she has multiple projects in development, so we'll still be seeing plenty of her. Though if you still want to see her alongside the rest of the Euphoria cast, you can stream the first two seasons now with an HBO Max subscription.
Passionate writer. Obsessed with anything and everything entertainment, specifically movies and television. Can get easily attached to fictional characters.
