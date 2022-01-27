5 Marvel Characters Sydney Sweeney Would Be Perfect To Play

Zendaya was already a Marvel movies star even before she became the Emmy-winning lead of a hit HBO original drama. Yet, she is still the only member of the main Euphoria cast who is part of the Marvel Cinematic Universe as of now. Well, I am sure that is bound to change and would also be willing to bet that Sydney Sweeney might be next in line.

The 24-year-old’s work outside of playing Cassie Howard - such as her bold performance in HBO’s The White Lotus cast or deliciously sinister turns in horror movies like Welcome to the Blumhouse’s Nocturne - has me convinced that she is capable of portraying a wide variety roles. That is exactly the kind of talent Kevin Feige and co. look for in a performer when deciding who should bring the next big Marvel characters to life on the big screen (or small screen). For the moment that her superhero movies (or TV show) debut happens, I have a few ideas in mind, starting with one that could make things a little awkward with her Euphoria co-star.

(Image credit: Marvel)

Black Cat

SPOILER WARNING: Anyone who has not yet seen Spider-Man: No Way Home might want to skip to the next character because I will have to talk about the the ending for the next paragraph…

Previously, whenever I have envisioned who could play Black Cat - the feline-esque, anti-hero with a crush on Spider-Man - I always opted to reinvent her as someone older and more of a mentor to the web-slinger to avoid her coming in between Tom Holland’s Peter Parker and Zendaya’s MJ. Well, now that they are no longer together, courtesy of a global memory-wiping spell Doctor Strange (Benedict Cumberbatch) used to contain the Marvel Multiverse, there has never been a better time to bring in Felicia Hardy’s alter ego.

Sydney Sweeney being pretty much a dead ringer for the character (especially compared to Felicity Jones in The Amazing Spider-Man 2) and the rumors of Tom Holland guest-starring on a future Euphoria episode have the least to do with why I chose her for Black Cat’s MCU induction. In fact, it was her White Lotus character that informed my decision the most. If the spoiled, menacing Olivia Massbacher was also an expert-level combatant and thief, her life might have turned out a lot like Felicia Hardy’s.

(Image credit: Marvel Comics)

Dakota North

Another MCU star whom Sydney Sweeney has had the pleasure of working with is Black Widow cast member O-T Fagbenle, who is also known for his Emmy-nominated performance in The Handmaid’s Tale cast as Luke Bankole. When imagining a fun way that these two former co-stars of the powerful dystopian drama could reunite as co-stars in a Marvel movie (or TV show), I came up with the idea of casting Sweeney as Dakota North.

North is the daughter of a CIA agent who, at a relatively young age, became a freelance private investigator and found clients and colleagues in various notable figures from the Marvel Universe. One such person she has worked with is O-T Fagbenle’s Black Widow character, Agent Mason. If we are to believe that we will see more of him, I would love to see him team-up with North, allowing he and Sweeney to share the screen

(Image credit: Marvel Comics)

Rachel Van Helsing

I mentioned earlier how Sydney Sweeney has appeared in a few notable horror movies and the most recent was the Netflix original vampire story, Night Teeth, in 2021. However, she did not have as much screen time as her fans might have hoped for, and the fact that she was damn good in the role left even more to be desired. Well, I have an idea that would give her the chance to re-enter the nocturnal world and with more to do, but without having to play the same kind of role all over again.

Rachel Van Helsing is, as you could probably guess, a descendant of famed vampire hunter Mortdecai Van Helsing. She would follow in the legend’s footsteps after Dracula killed her parents and scarred her forehead, giving her abilities similar to her prey. Sounds like she would be a great person to have around when fellow half-human/half-vampire Blade, hits the big screen again in the updated Mahershala Ali-led reboot from Marvel Studios.

(Image credit: Marvel Comics)

The Blonde Phantom

Something that a lot of Sydney Sweeney’s best roles seem to have in common is a sort of mysterious, femme fatale quality. This is perhaps most overt in her role from the Amazon Prime original movie, The Voyeurs, which certainly borrows much from the sort of the scandalous plot lines found in romantic, classic film noir movies from the 1940s. There is a Marvel character that would give her a great opportunity to use that quality for good and not evil.

Originally introduced during the Golden Age of Marvel Comics, the Blonde Phantom is the masked alter ego that office assistant Louise Grant would take up in order to fulfill her in interest in fighting crime and solving mysteries like her private investigator boss. As much as I would love to see this character in what would be the first MCU film to bring us back to the 1940s since Captain America: The First Avenger, she has a chance at appearing in one of Disney+’s upcoming Marvel TV shows, having been reinterpreted for modern times as a close colleague of She-Hulk. Either way, this is the kind of role that Sydney Sweeney could really make something great out of and it would see a unique departure for her.

(Image credit: Marvel Comics)

Gwenpool

Speaking of unique departures, one type of role that Sydney Sweeney certainly has some room to add in her repertoire is someone who is actually, to be frank, “happy.” Most of her characters come from very troubled backgrounds, make certain questionable decisions, or struggle to have a positive outlook. Positivity is actually a prime characteristic of Gwenpool.

Bringing in average comic book reader turned inter-dimensional, fourth-wall-breaking vigilante Gwendolyn Poole would be an absolute game-changer for the MCU. Not to mention, casting Sydney Sweeney in the role would mean an absolute game-changer for her career. I also think she would do a phenomenal job holding her own against Ryan Reynolds as the Merc with a Mouth in the next Deadpool movie, because what better way is there to introduce her?

You know, with all the dark roles she is already known for, I am surprised Sydney Sweeney has not earned a role in the DC movies already. Then again, she is probably waiting for the right moment to join the comic book movie crowd, and any of the five Marvel characters above could be what she is really looking for.