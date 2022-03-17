Even Josh Peck Poked Fun At Former Co-Star Miranda Cosgrove's Appreciation For F-Bombs

Miranda Cosgrove has been part of the entertainment industry for over 20 years now, meaning she has literally grown up before fans' eyes. She was once the mischievous little sister Megan on Drake & Josh, then transitioned to “it” girl Carly Shay on iCarly. With the actress now starring in a revival of the latter on Paramount+, things have been a little more grown-up for Cosgrove, and her former TV brother Josh Peck has joined the TikTok masses in poking fun at Cosgrove’s appreciation for a certain curse word.

Just like her iCarly character, Cosgrove has been going viral lately, especially on TikTok. Back in 2020, the actress appeared on the Whitney Cummings podcast Good For You, where she admitted to a little cussing. She then revealed that her favorite word was the almighty "fuck," and the moment somehow became a new trend, with loads of TikTokers reenacting the innocence-oozing podcast clip.

Peck, who starred alongside Cosgrove on Nickelodeon’s Drake & Josh, got in on the action. He too recreated the moment on his own TikTok, even shouting out his “little sis” and people loved it:

It’s definitely hard to believe that our childhood has flashed before our eyes, and now these Nickelodeon stars are cursing up a storm. Not that the new iteration of iCarly is 100% G-rated. But it’s just funny to see how everyone else is reacting to her favorite swear, including Cosgrove’s co-stars.

Speaking of Josh Peck and the new iCarly, the actor will be making an appearance in the upcoming second season on Paramount+. First revealed in December, Peck will portray Carly’s aggressive manager, Paul. Fans got a first look at his role in the Season 2 trailer, and it was as kooky as one would think.

Although Peck and Cosgrove lost touch with each other in the years after Drake & Josh ended, they reunited not long ago, and it’s like nothing had changed between them. Even despite the fact that he did not invite her to his wedding, they still fall easily into brother and sister behavior, and Peck’s latest TikTok proves that.

Josh Peck is pretty active on social media, as he also vlogs in his spare time when he’s not acting. As if that wasn’t enough, he also has a new memoir out called Happy People Are Annoying. He is definitely keeping busy, but it’s nice to know that he still has time to have fun at his former co-stars' expense. It will be nice to see him and Miranda Cosgrove on screen together again, even if they won’t be playing siblings this time around.

The Drake & Josh house may be a thing of the past, but Season 2 of iCarly drops on Paramount+ on Friday, April 8! If you want to relive all of Peck and Cosgrove’s sibling shenanigans, you can also watch Drake & Josh on the streamer. Be sure to check out CinemaBlend’s 2022 winter and spring TV schedule to see what else to look forward to in the coming weeks!