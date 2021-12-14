What Josh Peck Thinks About Reuniting With Miranda Cosgrove For iCarly Season 2

Season 2 of the iCarly revival is in the works, and it’s going to include a Drake & Josh reunion that is sure to make fans nostalgic! Josh Peck is set to guest star in the upcoming season of the Paramount+ show, which will allow him to reunite with his former co-star and on-screen little sister, Miranda Cosgrove. Since the news was confirmed, the actor and vlogger has opened up about what he thinks about joining forces with Cosgrove once more.

News of the Turner & Hooch star's upcoming role on the well-received show was reported by People. It's been 14 years since their iconic Nickelodeon sitcom ended, and 13 since the show aired its holiday movie, Merry Christmas, Drake & Josh. Needless to say, the two haven't worked together on a regular basis in some time. And as the star told the trade, he's very excited to work with his old colleague and her co-stars:

Miranda is a good friend of mine, and when they announced the new iCarly, we chatted about finding something fun for me to play. Being on the iCarly set after all these years feels very full circle and I love getting to work with Miranda, Nathan and Jerry again. I'm excited to be able to be a part of what they're creating.

In Season 2 of iCarly, the actor will play Paul, Carly’s aggressive manager, and fans will surely be curious to see just how wild their relationship gets. One thing we know for sure is that the Grandfathered alum is skilled when it comes to over-the-top comedy. So he'll likely be bringing a lot of humor to this particular role.

It's going to be a treat to see Josh Peck and Miranda Cosgrove together again and, all things considered, the reunion isn't too surprising. The two stars have remained close in the years following the end of the Dan Schneider-created show, which is partially thanks to Peck’s YouTube channel. Their characters may have butted heads on the series (as Cosgrove’s Megan was always pranking her big brothers), yet it’s clear that the actors themselves actually have a much warmer relationship.

The Carly Shay actress also posted a sweet photo of her and her former co-star on Instagram, making fans very happy. You can check out the nice post for yourself down below:

There's currently no word regarding when exactly iCarly Season 2 will be premiering, but one can only hope that fans won't have to wait too long for it to drop. The first season was an absolute joy, as it brought back beloved characters like Nevel, Mrs. Benson, and Nora. With any luck, more will make appearances the upcoming episodes! And who knows? Maybe other Drake & Josh will make their way to the show as well.

While you wait for new episodes, you can check out Season 1 of iCarly on Paramount+, as well as all five seasons of the original series! And if you've got an itch to revisit Drake & Josh, the streamer also has you covered on that front with all four seasons.