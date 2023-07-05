Even More Evidence Kyle Richards And Mauricio Umansky Might Not Have Split

Over the past decade and change, The Real Housewives has grown into a behemoth franchise that spans multiple cities. What’s more, Bravo is airing multiple shows at any point throughout the year. One fan favorite has definitely been The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, which is currently filming its whopping 13th season on the air. And smart money says viewership numbers are going to be high considering the rumors of RHOBH OG Kyle Richards and her husband Mauricio Umansky splitting up. Although there’s more evidence that they might not have called it quits after all.

Given her long tenure on Beverly Hills, Kyle Richards’ marriage has been the subject of a number of rumors over the years. But the internet exploded when rumors about the two breaking up started circulating online. The couple eventually issued a statement which seemed to indicate that the marriage might not be quite over yet. Namely because the Real Housewife was sharing photos with Umansky from their time together during the 4th of July weekend. The images originated on Richards’ Instagram story , you can see one such photo below:

(Image credit: Instagram)

Well, that certainly doesn’t look like a couple who has called it quits. Despite their rumored separation, it seems like the Umasky couple is still spending time together as a family– including their four daughters. Is there hope for them to work things out? It certainly feels hopeful given the Halloween actress’ social media posts . Although some fans are thinking that Richards’ recent weight loss might have to do with the stress.

These images and video from the 4th of July Weekend seemingly show that the entire family was together in Aspen. Those of us who have watched RHOBH will know this is a special place for the couple, especially that hat store Kemo Sabe that was featured last season. Kyle also issued a statement about the rumors online, which you can see below courtesy of her IG:

(Image credit: Instagram)

While they’ve denied reports about getting a divorce, it seems that Richards and Umansky have indeed been having a challenging year. There are rumors that The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills ’ Lisa Rinna-less season is extending its shooting this season to cover the ongoing situation, which should hopefully give the couple’s many fans some clarity about the drama. Especially since there are also rumors that Richards is engaged in a new relationship with a woman.

The stories about Kyle and Mauricio went so viral largely because they’ve been RHOBH’s strongest couple throughout the last 13 seasons. Longtime fans also cited an infamous scene from back in Season 1’s “Dinner Party From Hell”, where medium Allison Dubois claimed that they would break up after their kids grew up. For her part, Dubois issued her own statement about the reported split between the couple.