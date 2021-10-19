Ex FBI Agent Shares Honest Thoughts About Dog The Bounty Hunter Joining Brian Laundrie Search

Dog the Bounty Hunter hasn’t found his way back to reality TV just yet, but he’s currently kept himself occupied with another endeavor. At the end of September, the TV personality and former bail bondsman joined in the hunt for Brian Laundrie, the fiancé of Gabby Petito. Most probably know Petito as the young influencer and traveler who disappeared in late August, before her remains were found in Wyoming on September 19. Dog has received a considerable amount of media attention since lending his services to the hunt, which has sparked reactions from a number of people. Most recently, a former FBI agent offered some honest thoughts on the TV personality’s involvement.

Since joining the search, Duane “Dog” Chapman has been keeping the public up to date on his progress. Matthew Young, who worked as an FBI special agent for more than 20 years, recently chimed in on Chapman’s hands-on approach to the case. The ex agent was very direct when speaking with The New York Post , saying that the TV mogul’s efforts could actually serve as a hindrance in the long run:

He sounds like he’s going out there trying to dig around for information that could, at times, sabotage what law enforcement is doing. Often, it’s not helpful to law enforcement techniques and operations.

Matthew Young doesn’t seem to be the only one who has a problem with Dog the Bounty Hunter’s involvement. His own daughter, Cecily Chapman, recently shared thoughts on the matter, saying that her father “needs to back off and let the FBI handle it.” The Laundrie family has also slammed Dog, referring to him as a “dusty relic” and accusing him of using the matter to create a media ploy.

The bounty hunter was originally in North Point, Florida on his honeymoon with new wife Francie Frane when he opted to help find Brian Laundrie. Later, he provided an update after he and his team received a lead that took them to a camping ground in Florida’s De Soto Park. The tip alleged that Laundrie and his parents had visited the park in early September, and Dog ultimately concluded that the 28-year-old man could be in the area. The TV star has also stated that amid their work, they’ve received “over 2,000 calls” but that only “about 20% of them are positive leads.”

Whether or not Matthew Young’s comments prove to be true remains to be seen. Though it does seem evident that Duane Chapman has brought a lot of additional attention to the case, which could be either a negative or positive thing. He’s also gained quite a bit of buzz for himself, as entertainment companies are now reportedly hoping to sign him to a new project. Chapman has previously stated that he did not get involved in the hunt in order to land a new deal but instead wanted to help Gabby Petito’s family gain closure. Still, the star has said that he wouldn’t turn down a deal if one were to be offered.

Until such an opportunity arrives, it would seem however, that Dog the Bounty Hunter is still laser focused on finding Brian Laundrie. We’ll just have to wait and see if his efforts yield the results he’s hoping for.