I Was So Excited When CBS Teased A Blue Bloods Spinoff A Few Months Ago. What's Really Going On, According To One Reagan Family Member

Despite the fact there were dozens upon dozens of shows that were canceled in 2024 alone, when one of my favorites gets axed, it’s still really difficult to move forward. Which is why it was so exciting a few months ago when CBS slipped a line into a presentation about developing a Blue Bloods spinoff. Sure, the Reagan family drama is getting canceled as the 2024 TV schedule wraps, but there had more recently been talks about a potential spinoff in the universe. But what’s going on right now at the Eye Network?

In case you are out of the loop, Paramount had a stockholders meeting back in June during which Global CEO Brian Robbins spoke out about all of the wonderful franchises CBS has to offer. Amidst this he spoke of an “extension” in the works for Blue Bloods , stoking the fires about a potential spinoff, prequel or something else along those lines.

Now, cast member Abigail Hawk has confirmed those rumors were running around and the network really had been bandying about the idea of a spinoff. It’s not 100% the news I would have wanted to hear however, as she commented to Hello :

There was talk of a spinoff happening. But if it did happen, so immediately after our series ends, it would have to be not involving the Reagan's or the NYPD at all. It would have to be set in LA or we follow a different family.

This sort of jives with a report CinemaBlend covered back in July in which a timeline for a possible Blue Bloods spinoff was discussed and it honestly felt further away than we initially anticipated. This might be because of how much the cop drama has been winning on Friday nights, even this past season in the ratings. Or it might have to do a bit with how quickly the network pushed to get myriad NCIS shows off of the ground. Either way, I was hoping for a more concrete plan.

Donnie Wahlberg previously mentioned the show will be ending later this year, but said “maybe something awesome will happen” for Bloods fans after that. So, I’d still been holding out hope there could be more to come. If there is, it sounds more like it would be Blue Bloods: LA or something with a new cast, much like what is happening with the Suits: LA spinoff as it is being revitalized. One note to hold onto though is that Ms. Hawk also shared her take on “how beloved” the drama is, really hammering home what Tom Selleck and the other cast members have been saying about longevity in recent months.

CBS can do whatever they want, but I hope they realize not only how commercially viable Blue Bloods is, but how beloved it is, and the staying power that it has, because family is universal and there are more stories to be told.

Regardless, if we get more, it will likely be something with a different family rather than a sequel/prequel to the Reagans, which is the family fans have really latched onto, much of which is thanks to the dinner table scenes that typically bookend episodes. The hope is there’s still time and the Eye Network will change its mind. As always, we’ll keep you posted.