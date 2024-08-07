There Was An Impromptu Q&A With Donnie Wahlberg At An NKOTB Concert, And His Comments About Blue Bloods Are Intriguing

Since it was announced that Blue Bloods would end after 14 seasons, fans and the show's cast and crew have seemingly been trying to grapple with it. Viewers even started petitions in an effort to save BB, in the hope that CBS would pull a S.W.A.T. and save it. As it stands, the final eight episodes are set to premiere this fall as part of the 2024 TV schedule. Ahead of that, Donnie Wahlberg recently participated in an impromptu Q&A and shared some intriguing comments about the show’s fate.

It goes without saying that fans like myself have been keeping their fingers crossed that the Reagans will not hold their last family dinner any time soon. Donnie Wahlberg has also been keeping viewers hyped up, even teasing a while back that he'd heard rumblings about the show's potential future. That being said, filming on Blue Bloods has wrapped, but that isn’t stopping the Danny Reagan actor from keeping the hope alive. As seen in an Instagram video from user melissa.nkotb, Wahlberg took part in a Q&A session during a New Kids on the Block concert. It was there that a fan asked about the final season of the CBS procedural, and Wahlberg shared a cryptic response:

The last season of Blue Bloods? Well, we filmed the apparent last season of Blue Bloods, and it'll air starting in October. And, you know, maybe there'll be something else after that.

It should be noted that CBS president Amy Reisenbach has been very adamant about BB Season 14 being the last. So to hear one of the lead actors share a tease like the one above is very interesting. (It's worth mentioning that it also seems that a Blue Bloods spinoff could be on the way at some point.) Even though filming has reportedly been completed on the long-running show, it’s certainly possible that material was filmed, which would leave the door open for more episodes. Donnie Wahlberg went on to share more details during the NKOTB concert, which may make fans cautiously optimistic:

I don't know anything officially yet, but there's things in the works. So maybe something awesome will happen. You know I'll do something else after Blue Bloods, no matter what. Don't you worry.

Considering Blue Bloods has been such a mainstay on CBS for more than a decade, it’s surprising that the network would want to do away with it. That's even more of a head-scratcher when you consider that the Eye Network reportedly wants to expand the franchise with an offshoot. I'd certainly argue that there are more stories that can be told with the Regan family. Of course, nothing is confirmed for now, but, at the very least, fans may want to chew on the Saw II alum's sentiments from the concert for a while.

Until any official word from CBS, though, fans should expect Blue Bloods to end after Season 14 in December, at least for now. Not much has been revealed about the final episodes, but Donnie Wahlberg was wearing dress blues amid the final family dinner scene, which could mean something good or bad. With so much uncertainty revolving around the series, I'm one part hopeful that it earns another season and one part hopeful that if it does end, it receives a fitting sendoff. We'll see if Wahlberg's comments ultimately have any merit.

Blue Bloods fans should tune in on Friday, October 18 at 10 p.m. ET on CBS, as that's when the final episodes will begin airing. Anyone with a Paramount+ subscription can also catch up on every episode now to prepare themselves for what might be the end of the Reagan family's adventures.