I'm Already Thinking About Where The White Lotus Season 4 Could Be Set (And Why It Likely Won't Be At A Ski Resort)

Season 3 of HBO's The White Lotus has been one of the biggest hits on the 2025 TV schedule, and it's about to wrap up with a 90-minute finale, I’m already thinking ahead to Season 4. The fictional luxury resort chain The White Lotus has become a character on the show, with each season filming in a different location, first in Hawaii, then Sicily, and most recently in Thailand. We know Mike White's show is renewed to return for Season 4, but where will the next location be? I’ve been looking into possibilities, so let’s get into it.

Chances Are, It’ll Be Filmed At A Four Seasons

So far, in all three seasons, which you can watch with a Max subscription , Four Seasons resorts have been the stand-in for The White Lotus resorts, and there is no reason to think Season 4 will be any different. The show and the hotel chain seem to have a very good working relationship. It’s presumably been good for business for Four Seasons. They even have “immersive offerings that blend TV magic with world-class hospitality,” which they are promoting in conjunction with the show. I hope it’s not too immersive, though, as we know, tragic things happen to guests and staff!

Assuming this symbiotic relationship continues, it’s a safe bet that Season 4 will be at a Four Seasons. We can also probably assume it won’t be at a standard hotel in a city, but at one of the many Four Seasons resorts in an exotic location where most of the main action would occur on-property. With that in mind, and looking at the Four Seasons’ website, the show still has more than 20 options across the globe, including places like the Seychelles, Costa Rica, Mexico, and Bahrain, among many others. However, there are a few clues we can use to help make some realistic guesses.

(Image credit: HBO Max)

It Probably Won’t Be At A Ski Resort

Across the internet, some fans of the show have expressed interest in the show moving to a cold weather locale, like a ski resort somewhere, of which the Four Seasons has a handful. According to one of the producers of The White Lotus, Dave Bernad, that is unlikely.

In an interview on The Bill Simmons Podcast , Bernad said that showrunner/creator/writer Mike White “hates the cold” and that he would “be surprised” if there was a cold-weather season of the show. That puts any rumors of a season in Norway on ice (more on that later) and probably rules out ski resorts -- or at least, ski resorts in the winter. That takes a handful of possible locations off the list.

(Image credit: HBO)

There Likely Shall Be Tax Credits

Speaking of Norway, a few months ago, reports came out that The White Lotus was eyeing the Scandinavian country as a location for Season 4 and that there was even a tax break being offered by the country to film there. Two months ago, that changed when a story in a Norwegian newspaper splashed cold water on the rumor when it reported that Mike White and co. had decided not to film there.

According to Bernad, one reason the show was shot in Italy in Season 2 was due to tax credits. He said that originally they were planning on the South of France, but ended up switching when HBO asked them to check out the Four Seasons in Taormina, Sicily. They loved the location, and Italy was offering tax credits. It’s another safe assumption that HBO will be looking for a similar deal for Season 4, that’s just part of the business.

CINEMABLEND NEWSLETTER Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

(Image credit: Fabio Lovino/HBO)

It Could Be In A New Part Of The World, Like The Caribbean

The world is still The White Lotus’ oyster, as there are still more than a dozen options from the Caribbean, Costa Rica, and Mexico to coastal Africa to even returning to Europe or the United States for Season 4. The Caribbean seems like an especially natural fit. It’s warm, it’s on the beach, as the previous seasons have been, it’s exotic, and it’s self-contained. All elements which help make the show what it is.

Dave Bernad also mentioned in his interview with Bill Simmons that the first thing White and the producers work out is the themes they want to explore each season, and that affects where they want to shoot. For example, Season 3 ended up in Thailand partly because White knew he wanted to explore Eastern religion, as he has throughout the season. Of course, we have no way to know what the Season 4 themes will be, so that doesn’t shut down any options.

(Image credit: HBO)

Will They Return To Europe?

It feels like the producers would be likely to try a new part of the world, like the Caribbean or somewhere in the Middle East or Africa. Each of the first three have had wildly different locales from the last, so to keep it different, an entirely new location makes sense. But that may not be the case.

In February, after the Season 3 premiere, HBO executive Francesca Orsi, who oversees programming for the cable channel, more than hinted that the show may be returning to Europe, telling Deadline , “I can’t really say where we’re going to land, but chances are somewhere in Europe.” She quickly added, “Some countries on the map that we talked about, but nothing to report on until they actually go locations scouting.”

(Image credit: HBO)

Where This All Leaves Us

It’s impossible to predict at this point, and who knows, maybe they won’t even decide to work with Four Seasons for Season 4. Until they announce it, or we get some more solid rumors, nothing is off the map. Still, I think I’m ready to make a couple of guesses: either the South of France, at the Grand-Hôtel du Cap-Ferrat on the Riviera, or the Four Seasons Resort Mallorca at Formentor.

France is possible because, as Bernad said, Season 2 was originally planned to be there, and Spain because of another thing Bernad mentioned in the interview. When Mike White first pitched the idea to Bernad, they were traveling together in Tenerife, Spain, in the Canary Islands.

Both seem like very possible candidates, but like the show, you just know there are going to be some plot twists and unexpected curveballs, so it’s best not to trust anything completely until we know for sure and production is underway for Season 4 of The White Lotus. Meanwhile, if you're not caught up on Season 3, there's still time to watch on Max.