Fandoms Collide As Justified: City Primeval Premiere Drops Hilarious NSFW Reference To Yellowstone’s Kevin Costner

Spoilers below for anyone who hasn’t yet watched the premiere episode for FX’s Justified: City Primeval , so be warned!

At long last, Justified ’s studly U.S. Marshal Raylan Givens has finally returned to the small screen after an eight-year stretch, facing a new mission while siring a new daughter — new to viewers, at least at least to viewers), but with the same southern-fried approach to life. In shifting from rural Kentucky to the streets of Detroit, the show lost some of its western flair, even if Timothy Olyphant is still rocking the shit out of his cowboy hats. To the point where one scene makes quite the naughty-naughtay reference to TV’s most popular current western drama, Yellowstone , and it’s star Kevin Costner .

During the first episode, which is fittingly titled “City Primeval,” Raylan and his daughter Willa (played with gusto by the actor’s actual daughter Vivian Olyphant) are having dinner at a particular establishment where Aunjanue Ellis’ Carolyn Wilder is having drinks with her friend Diane, who’s played by the always excellent Regina Taylor, of The Unit and much more. Once Diane catches wind of Raylan’s continued fixation with Carolyn, she commented on it, tying together two of TV’s best western-verses with some wildly horny energy. In her words:



There’s a guy across the room staring at you. You ever seen Yellowstone? I would fuck the shit out of Kevin Costner.

Tell us how you really feel about the fuckability of Kevin Costner, Diane! No lie, that may have been my favorite line reading in the entire episode. You know when someone's voice drops real low until the middle of the sentence, and then gets real high after that, it's gonna be a winner. That said, I'm not sure what to take away from Diane saying that about Kevin Costner, but not Raylan. My money is on them hooking up the next time she shows up.

Both of the characters laughed loudly after that comment was made, and they weren't alone. I bet it would make for an amazing evening to kick back and have dinner with Regina Taylor and Aujanue Ellis while Timothy Olyphant stares on nearby. Not creepy. Amazing.

So I guess this is the onset of the "Who Is TV's Sexiest Cowboy?" competition, with Kevin Costner and Olyphant as two of the early favorites to win. Though they're certainly not alone, with the various Yellowstone series alone offering up such hopefuls as Tim McGraw, LaMonica Garrett, Harrison Ford, Luke Grimes, Cole Hauser, and many more. Throw Outer Range's Josh Brolin in the mix, along with a few more, and that's a whole fan-fic reality show.

Hopefully if Kevin Costner catches wind of Justified: City Primeval's NSFW comment (or compliment), he can have a good chuckle about it. He's currently dealing with a high-profile divorce, so perhaps having a sexy night in Detroit with a fictional character is just the ticket, even if it's impossible.