Ariana Grande Ditched Her Blonde Hair, And I Love How It Ties Into The Wicked: For Good Press Tour

Wicked: For Good is just two weeks away on the 2025 movie calendar , which means we’re in for all sorts of press tour looks from Ariana Grande, Cynthia Erivo and the rest of the cast. But, there’s one major change you’ll notice for Grande. The multi-hypenate recently dyed her hair brown for the first time in about three years, and she just commented on how it will tie into her upcoming red carpet looks.

When Grande and Erivo sat down with Entertainment Tonight to talk about the Wicked sequel, the Glinda actress spoke about how being a brunette changes her looks. In her words:

We’re a lighter brown now… It’s fun to play with the storytelling on a press tour. With the first press tour, I kind of wanted to celebrate Glinda in a more on-the-nose way. And, now, I can kind of show up as the actress that played her and play into the darker tones of the movie.

While last year’s press looks might have blurred the lines between Grande and her Ozian character, this time she can be herself more, mixed with some fun nods to the beloved musical. Now, Ariana Grande has stepped out a few times to promote Wicked: For Good, and we’ve already caught some differences this time around. For example, her first press look was totally unexpected, given that the actress actually wore a black dress , and Glinda would never!

This week, Grande has been all over and wearing some gorgeous fits. Check out this hot pink ball gown that’s giving Glinda, but also Marilyn Monroe in Gentlemen Prefer Blondes… ironic, right?

After Wicked, Grande has a few other things lined up that will also help her shed her Glinda persona. She’s going to be in Focker-In-Law with Ben Stiller, and she’s going on her Eternal Sunshine tour over the summer of 2026 from June to September.

When you think about it, it’s actually rather wild to think that soon Ariana Grande and Cynthia Erivo won’t be promoting Wicked anymore. The pair were announced as the leads of it four years ago, and they went to work on the movies in the summer of 2022 and concluded production in early 2024. Since then, the Wicked cast have been everywhere promoting the movies’ releases, including a recent stage special for NBC .

As we look forward to more premieres and press tour events for Wicked: For Good, we know that Law Roach is working with Grande on her array of looks . The stylist known for method dressing Zendaya for her press tours said, “There’s a mood board” for all the gowns and such she’ll be wearing, and we can’t wait to see her slay them all. Knowing that Grande and Erivo will perhaps take new approaches to their press tour looks, who knows what they’ll wear!

Wicked: For Good is coming to theaters on Friday, November 21.