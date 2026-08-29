Jason Momoa Was A Proud Boyfriend When Adria Arjona Showed Up To Her Premiere In A Monster Truck

There’s an adorable Hollywood couple that people don’t talk about enough: Jason Momoa and Adria Arjona. The pair have been official since May 2024, and they’ve been going strong ever since. Now that Arjona has an exciting action-horror movie on the 2026 release schedule, Onslaught, we love to see her man hyping her up!

This week, the upcoming A24 movie, Onslaught, had its Los Angeles premiere, and Adria Arjona turned up in style. She was hanging out of the passenger side of a monster truck that was decked out with the movie’s logo. Check out Jason Momoa’s prideful post:

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When Arjona rolled up to Downtown Los Angeles’s Regal LA Live in the most towering vehicle, Momoa was on the ground to watch it all go down and cheer her on. You can see the Andor actress in the first video hanging out of the vehicle and waving to a crowd who were surely thinking, “What a star!” You can also hear Momoa's hooting and hollering reaction to seeing his girlfriend make the grand entrance. He was living for it!

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Momoa called the premiere an “amazing night with family and friends”. He also shouted out his “amor” Arjona, saying how “proud” he is of her latest movie. This isn’t the first time he has shown a little social media PDA with his girlfriend. The Supergirl actor shared the pair going on a motorcycle ride together while saying, “There’s nothing I love more than doing life by your side”. Once he totally matched his scrunchie to her dress at the Minecraft premiere, and another time they had the cutest SNL date.

Now, getting to the movie these two were celebrating, Onslaught follows Arjona as an army sniper who must protect herself and her young daughter from a trio of super soldiers who’ve escaped a secret military facility and are going on a killing spree. The movie comes from the team behind Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire, Adam Wingard and Simon Barrett. It also stars an all-star cast including Alex Pereira, Dan Stevens, Reginald VelJohnson, Drew Starkey and Rebecca Hall.

Adria Arjona is a 34-year-old American actress who comes from a Puerto Rican and Guatemalan background. She’s been in the business for over a decade, but really became more popular in recent years with her roles in Andor and Hit Man. Now, she's leading movies like Onslaught, and it's fun to see her and Momoa celebrating it.

She also has a mysterious role in Man of Tomorrow. The popular rumor out there is that she could be playing Wonder Woman, and fans have really been vying for it. If so, Momoa and Arjona will be DC couple goals! We’ll have to wait and see once the DC project comes out on the 2027 movie schedule. For now, you can see Arjona in Onslaught, only in theaters starting September 4.