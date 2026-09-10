Andrew Garfield Made A Rare Comment About His Girlfriend And Artificial Co-Star, Monica Barbaro
Such sweet things to say!
Andrew Garfield has been consistently private about his love life over the years. Most recently, the actor shared that it’s “not something [he] will ever talk about” publicly. But, the actor’s next movie on the 2026 release schedule happens to also star his reported girlfriend Monica Barbaro. And, Garfield just gushed about her talent in front of the camera .
Garfield and Barbaro started sparking dating rumors in January 2025 when they were photographed looking couple-y at a glitzy party in Los Angeles. Since then, they’ve been seen sparsely together, but were photographed having a date at Wimbledon last summer and are reportedly still going strong. Here’s Garfield’s rare comment about Barbaro:
Garfield spoke highly of Monica Barbaro to our sister site Who What Wear as he promotes his new film,The Uprising and he’s got Artificial alongside her coming up next. When Barbaro was asked about getting to work with her boyfriend earlier this year, she dodged the question.
Barbaro has been working as an actress for over a decade, but in the past few years she’s had some high profile roles. From Top Gun: Maverick to A Complete Unknown, the latter of which Garfield couldn’t help but gush about. In the Bob Dylan biopic, Barbaro played folk legend Joan Baez and was nominated by the Academy in the category of Best Supporting Actress in 2025.
Next, Garfield and Barbaro will share the screen for Artificial. The biopic is about Sam Altman, the co-founder of OpenAI during his controversial firing and rehiring in 2023. Barbaro will portray Mira Murati, the chief technology officer of OpenAI at the time of the movie. You can check out the trailer below:
Artificial comes from Luca Guadagnino, whom Garfield recently worked with on the drama After The Hunt. In the same interview, Garfield said he’s had “a lot of very healthy fear” around portraying the OpenAI CEO. The movie also stars Cooper Hoffman, Jason Schwartzman, Chris O’Dowd, Mark Rylance, Billie Lourd and Ike Barinholtz (who is portraying Elon Musk).
The upcoming biopic famously made headlines when Amazon MGM Studios dropped the film. Neon ultimately earned distribution rights and it’s set to come out in the middle of awards season, which could lead to more awards nods and appearances for Barbaro and Garfield.
Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News
You can check out Garfield in his latest movie, The Uprising, in theaters now. And, Artificial is hitting theaters on Christmas Day.
Sarah El-Mahmoud has been with CinemaBlend since 2018 after graduating from Cal State Fullerton with a degree in Journalism. In college, she was the Managing Editor of the award-winning college paper, The Daily Titan, where she specialized in writing/editing long-form features, profiles and arts & entertainment coverage, including her first run-in with movie reporting, with a phone interview with Guillermo del Toro for Best Picture winner, The Shape of Water. Now she's into covering YA television and movies, and plenty of horror. Word webslinger. All her writing should be read in Sarah Connor’s Terminator 2 voice over.
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