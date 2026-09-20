One Grey’s Anatomy Couple Has ‘Endured A Lot,’ And The Showrunner’s Season 23 Comments Have Me Worried
The premiere is only weeks away!
Grey’s Anatomy left us with a lot of cliffhangers when the previous season ended earlier this year, and thankfully, we’re not too far away from Season 23’s premiere on the 2026 TV schedule. The Season 22 finale was mercifully lacking in deaths, but after seeing what showrunner Meg Marinis has to say about upcoming new episodes, I’ve got an overwhelming sense of dread for what’s going to happen to one couple.
A lot of changes are afoot for Grey’s Anatomy Season 23, with Miranda and Ben exploring new directions in their careers and Amelia and Toni’s romance as complicated as ever following that Sophia Bush-related twist ending. However, it’s Jo and Link (Camilla Luddington and Chris Carmack) who I’m really worried about after it felt like they spent last season in constant turmoil. Executive producer Meg Marinis previewed what’s ahead for those characters, telling TV Insider:
Jo’s trauma started back in the Season 22 premiere, when Link nearly died from his injuries in the hospital explosion. That was followed just episodes later by her pregnancy causing her to go into heart failure, with her life and the lives of her and Link’s twins at stake. They all survived, but Jo later admitted to Link that she was suffering from postpartum depression.
After everything she’s been through, I can only imagine how stressful it would be to go back to work and have the lives of so many mothers and children resting in your hands.
Meanwhile, Link’s storyline has been just as brutal — after nearly dying himself and seeing his wife and twin daughters nearly die — all while secretly still struggling with his lingering shoulder injury from the explosion. As Meg Marinis said:
When the showrunner says “pushing his own health” aside, I'm deathly afraid that what she really means is “developing an addiction to the painkillers he’s secretly taking.”
On top of everything else, these two are raising four young children, which is exhausting just to think about. Jo and Link are one of my favorite Grey’s Anatomy couples, but I’ve got a terrible feeling that things are going to get worse for them before they get better — if they even do get better!
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Tune in to see what happens to JoLink, as well as Meredith Grey and Nick Marsh’s presumed wedding, the outing of Winston and Jules’ secret relationship and so much more when Grey’s Anatomy Season 23 premieres at 10 p.m. ET Thursday, October 15, on ABC and streaming the next day with a Hulu subscription.
Heidi Venable is a Content Producer for CinemaBlend, a mom of two and a hard-core '90s kid. She started freelancing for CinemaBlend in 2020 and officially came on board in 2021. Her job entails writing news stories and TV reactions from some of her favorite prime-time shows like Grey's Anatomy and The Bachelor. She graduated from Louisiana Tech University with a degree in Journalism and worked in the newspaper industry for almost two decades in multiple roles including Sports Editor, Page Designer and Online Editor. Unprovoked, will quote Friends in any situation. Thrives on New Orleans Saints football, The West Wing and taco trucks.
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