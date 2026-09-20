One Grey’s Anatomy Couple Has ‘Endured A Lot,’ And The Showrunner’s Season 23 Comments Have Me Worried

Grey’s Anatomy left us with a lot of cliffhangers when the previous season ended earlier this year, and thankfully, we’re not too far away from Season 23’s premiere on the 2026 TV schedule. The Season 22 finale was mercifully lacking in deaths, but after seeing what showrunner Meg Marinis has to say about upcoming new episodes, I’ve got an overwhelming sense of dread for what’s going to happen to one couple.

A lot of changes are afoot for Grey’s Anatomy Season 23, with Miranda and Ben exploring new directions in their careers and Amelia and Toni’s romance as complicated as ever following that Sophia Bush-related twist ending. However, it’s Jo and Link (Camilla Luddington and Chris Carmack) who I’m really worried about after it felt like they spent last season in constant turmoil. Executive producer Meg Marinis previewed what’s ahead for those characters, telling TV Insider:

Jo’s traumatic health scare last season really impacted her– PTSD after birth trauma is something that affects so many women, and it takes time to process, so we’ll watch Jo question her career through this and how she chooses to parent. Jo is a fighter, as we know, but this will definitely be a time of personal discovery and growth for her.

Jo’s trauma started back in the Season 22 premiere, when Link nearly died from his injuries in the hospital explosion. That was followed just episodes later by her pregnancy causing her to go into heart failure, with her life and the lives of her and Link’s twins at stake. They all survived, but Jo later admitted to Link that she was suffering from postpartum depression.

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After everything she’s been through, I can only imagine how stressful it would be to go back to work and have the lives of so many mothers and children resting in your hands.

Meanwhile, Link’s storyline has been just as brutal — after nearly dying himself and seeing his wife and twin daughters nearly die — all while secretly still struggling with his lingering shoulder injury from the explosion. As Meg Marinis said:

Link has endured a lot. Between last season’s explosion and his resulting shoulder injury, the stress of Jo’s pregnancy and her and the twins’ health complications (Yes! That all happened last season!) has only added to his stress load. He hasn’t really been able to come up for air and as a result, he’s started pushing his own health and needs aside. We’ll have to wait and see whether this couple can open up to each other truthfully about their different pain and help each other heal.

When the showrunner says “pushing his own health” aside, I'm deathly afraid that what she really means is “developing an addiction to the painkillers he’s secretly taking.”

On top of everything else, these two are raising four young children, which is exhausting just to think about. Jo and Link are one of my favorite Grey’s Anatomy couples, but I’ve got a terrible feeling that things are going to get worse for them before they get better — if they even do get better!

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Tune in to see what happens to JoLink, as well as Meredith Grey and Nick Marsh’s presumed wedding, the outing of Winston and Jules’ secret relationship and so much more when Grey’s Anatomy Season 23 premieres at 10 p.m. ET Thursday, October 15, on ABC and streaming the next day with a Hulu subscription.