If You Needed Some Good Stuart Fails To Save The Universe News, Bill Prady Has You Covered

Stuart Fails to Save the Universe is set to wrap its first season this week, but there’s already good news on the horizon for the HBO series: The Big Bang Theory is in the writer’s room for Season 2. If you’ve been keeping tabs on the freshman show, which picks up where The Big Bang Theory left off, you may already know the streamer and subscription cabler renewed Stuart back in August, but I still find it really interesting the show is not slowing down.

(Image credit: HBO)

In fact, HBO is kind of notorious for long waits between seasons. Think House of the Dragon or that four-year gap between Euphoria episodes. In the case of Stuart Fails to Save the Universe, the creative team is not sitting back and allowing time to pass, as longtime franchise writer Bill Prady himself posted.

A post shared by Bill Prady (@billprady) A photo posted by on

Of course, one of the best things about the Stuart-led spinoff is that it has allowed for a remix of some of the fans’ favorite Big Bang Theory characters. Kaley Cuoco showed up in an episode with another unexpected cameo, for example. While the fans are excited for whatever it is the writers ultimately concoct for next season, they do also have some hashtag #thoughts about what they would like to see.

"I need to see Captain Sweatpants! Bill, please 🙏"

"More comic book crossovers! 🔥the fan service plus absurdity is delicious."

"I'd love to see Tommy Pelphrey do a guest spot in Season 2 maybe married to an alternate version of Penny."

"Bernadette back 🤞"

"Please make the episodes longer. Thank you."

"Give us more than 10 episodes PLEASE."

Listen, Bill Prady wasn't asking for writing advice, but I wouldn't mind seeing some of these suggestions come to fruition. Who knows what might come down the pipeline this week, even? Right now Prady and co. are definitely operating off of more info than the fanbase currently has.

A few fans are out there are noting that a lot of people rooted for yet another Big Bang Theory spinoff to fail: "I think it's important to note that everyone was rooting for this show to suck and it flippin COOKED!!!" Here it is doing something totally unique and different to Chuck Lorre’s network TV shows(Although critics were divided on one issue .) Honestly, I was always pretty interested in where this HBO-centric spinoff was going, and now that I know the general tone and vibe, I’m even more interested in seeing what wild shenanigans the writing room can concoct for Season 2.

As I mentioned prior, we aren’t done with Season 1 yet. The Stuart Fails To Save The Universe finale will hit the 2026 TV schedule on September 24th on HBO and for anyone with an HBO Max subscription. And stay tuned because hopefully there are only more cameos coming down the pipeline.