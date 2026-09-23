Big Brother 28 Spoilers: I'm Confident I Know Who The Veto Winner Is Evicting On Thursday
This is going to be a wild episode, no matter what happens.
Warning! The following contains spoilers from the Big Brother Season 28 live feeds as of Wednesday, September 23rd. Stream the feeds with a Paramount+ subscription or on Pluto TV, and read at your own risk!
It's been a wild week for Big Brother fans, as Rick Devens shortened HOH lead to Melody Morris' eviction and eventually, Taylor Brown winning Final Four HOH. It set the stage for one of Drew Campbell, Rick Devens, or Dee Valladares to head to the jury house, and it all came down to this week's veto.
If you're watching Big Brother online or reading updates, you already know Drew won the veto. Now it's up to him to decide whether Devens or Dee goes home, and there's a ton of debate online about what he might do. I'm not hearing all that, and I think it's pretty obvious which direction he's leaning and who he'll send home come Thursday.
Why Drew Decides Who Goes Home
As the veto winner, and with only four Houseguests remaining, Drew is the sole vote this week. We know that Taylor wants him to save Dee, and that each former Survivor player wants to stay in the game. Both have promised to take him to the Final Two if they're chosen, but what really matters is if Drew believes that and who he trusts going forward.
Why Drew Would Evict Dee Over Devens
I keep hearing the arguments that Dee will sway Drew to keep her over Devens, and that it's his best path to win, but in no way do I believe that. From the start of Big Brother, Drew's one consistent strategy has been doing whatever he needed to do to last another week in the game. Right now, it doesn't matter to Drew which duo he thinks he has the best chance of winning against as much as it does the guarantee that his competitors take him to the Final Two.
Devens has cultivated a father/son relationship with Drew the entirety of the game, and that's paying off this Thursday. Whether it happens or not, Drew legitimately believes that Devens will take him to Final Two. I think part of that is why Drew is so stressed about the endgame, because he believes he may be in a position where he'll have to cut Devens if he wins the Final HOH.
I've seen the argument from Big Brother fans that Drew will take the people he thinks he can win against. Here's my argument: I believe that Drew is confident enough in himself that he genuinely believes he can beat any remaining Houseguest in a Final Two. He has to get there, so it's a bigger priority to ensure the people at the end will take him than deciding who he can beat. Personally, I think his game is already over, but I don't get the sense from Drew he believes that.
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Drew has no reason to believe Dee would pick him in a Final Two situation. She's tried to send him home a couple of times during Big Brother Season 28, and he's only still in the game because he won when it mattered. To her credit, Dee's managed to escape assured eviction before, but I think her time has run out.
Ultimately, I believe both Dee and Devens are sunk if they can't win the Final HOH. Drew and Taylor don't get along, but I think they both agree they have better odds against each other than an Icon. We'll see if I'm right, or if Dee somehow manages to get out of another sticky situation.
Big Brother Season 28 continues on CBS on Wednesday, Thursday, and Sunday. Tune in for the finale on October 1st, in what's sure to be an exciting evening for the fans!
Mick Joest is a Content Producer for CinemaBlend with his hand in an eclectic mix of television goodness. Star Trek is his main jam, but he also regularly reports on happenings in the world of Star Trek, WWE, Doctor Who, 90 Day Fiancé, Quantum Leap, and Big Brother. He graduated from the University of Southern Indiana with a degree in Journalism and a minor in Radio and Television. He's great at hosting panels and appearing on podcasts if given the chance as well.
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