FBI: International Adds Former Chicago P.D. Boss As New Showrunner, And I'm Flashing Back To One Chicago's FBI Crossover

The fall portion of the 2023 TV schedule is a lot lighter on scripted dramas than usual, particularly with the nine shows of the Wolf Entertainment shared universe off the air. Fortunately, the WGA writers strike has come to an end, and work can begin on the three Law & Orders, the three FBIs, and the three One Chicago shows. As it turns out, a former Chicago P.D. showrunner will be the latest from Wolf's Windy City dramas to head over to the FBIs, as he is taking over showrunner duties on FBI: International. That certainly doesn't mean a crossover is on the way, but the news still has me flashing back to the first one!

As writers rooms open for Chicago Fire, Chicago P.D., Chicago Med, FBI, FBI: Most Wanted, FBI: International, Law & Order, and Law & Order: SVU, Deadline reports that P.D. co-creator and former showrunner Matt Olmstead will take over showrunning duties on International. He replaces Derek Haas, who was previously co-showrunner on Chicago Fire before leaving both One Chicago and the FBIs at the end of last TV season. Olmstead was previously credited on the newest FBI spinoff as an executive producer.

Interestingly, Olmstead taking over as FBI: International showrunner means that two shows in the FBI corner of the shared universe will have former P.D. bosses in the top job. Current FBI showrunner Rick Eid previously held that position on Chicago P.D. before Gwen Sigan took it on. It was Eid's time as showrunner on both FBI and P.D. that delivered the standout episode that officially established that the CBS shows and NBC shows are set in the same TV universe.

Tracy Spiridakos, who plays Detective Upton on Chicago P.D., crossed over to FBI during Missy Peregrym's maternity leave in what would turn out to be the Season 2 finale due to COVID shutdowns in 2020. Now, given that Matt Olmstead departed Chicago P.D. back in 2017 following the Season 4 finale, I'm definitely not expecting that his new FBI: International gig will lead to a crossover with One Chicago. Plus, what circumstances would even have the International Fly Team crossing paths with Chicago's Intelligence Unit?

Still, flashing back to Tracy Spiridakos connecting the CBS and NBC shows after the news about Matt Olmstead is a fun reminder of how closely connected the nine Wolf shows are, whether behind the scenes or in front of the camera. That said, Olmstead replacing Derek Haas on International is the only major showrunner change among the Wolf Entertainment shows for what remains of the 2023-2024 TV season.

Andrea Newman becomes sole showrunner of Chicago Fire in light of Derek Haas' departure, but Gwen Sigan returns to P.D., Diane Frolov and Andrew Schneider will be back for Med, Rick Eid remains on board at both FBI and Law & Order, David Hudgins is coming back to Most Wanted, and David Graziano returns to Law & Order: SVU. Organized Crime's new showrunner has not yet been announced after Sean Jablonski left back in March (with Graziano serving as showrunner to finish OC Season 3), but the Chris Meloni show was expected for later than the other eight shows in the 2023-2024 TV season anyway.

It remains to be seen when the shows will all be ready with their new seasons, as the SAG-AFTRA actors strike is still ongoing. For now, you can always revisit earlier seasons of the FBIs (including Tracy Spiridakos' 2020 crossover from P.D. and International's explosive spring finale cliffhanger) streaming via Paramount+ subscription, and earlier seasons of the Law & Order and One Chicago shows with a Peacock Premium subscription. Plus, there's always the harrowing FBI True docuseries on CBS this fall!