FBI: International Sets Amanda Tate Up For Her First Undercover Op In New Episode First Look, And Things Could Get Dirty

FBI: International started the action for the Fly Team right off the bat in the fall 2024 TV schedule, with new star Jesse Lee Soffer using his Chicago P.D. moves as SSA Wes Mitchell alongside the other field agents. In the next episode, which will air on November 12, an agent who usually stays behind to work the Fly Team's tech magic is coming out into the field. Amanda Tate is set to go undercover for the first time for a particular reason, and exclusive first look photos drop some details of what's in store.

The next new episode of FBI: International (which will be available streaming with a Paramount+ subscription after airing on CBS) is called "The Unwinnable War," which hopefully doesn't mean that Tate's trip into the field is doomed to fail! CBS' official description previews what could get "dirty" about the case:

The Deputy Inspector General calls on Tate, who is fluent in Spanish, to take on her first undercover mission in the field, joining Wes and the team in Spain as they investigate a seemingly dirty U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration special agent working out of Madrid.

Tate has been key to the Fly Team ever since she joined in the start of Season 3, with actress Christina Wolfe receiving high praise from her costars early on. That said, this particular agent is one who tends to save the day from within the team's headquarters by providing essential information to the people out in the field. She rose to the occasion when out in the field with Raines last season, but "The Unwinnable War" seems like it'll be full of brand new challenges for her. Check out a sneak peek at the Fly Team together in an exclusive first look at the upcoming episode:

(Image credit: Nelly Kiss/CBS)

Tate is usually comfortable interacting with the rest of the Fly Team after fitting right into the well-oiled machine in Season 3 and not finding Mitchell as headache-worthy as certain other characters in Season 4, but she'll be out of her usual comfort zone to go undercover. Take a look:

(Image credit: CBS)

So, is the DEA agent going to be as dirty as suspected when Tate and Co. catch up with him in Madrid? Only time will tell on that front, but it appears that the stakes will be sky-high for Tate when she goes undercover for a mission for the first time. And all because she happens to be fluent in Spanish!

See what this case has in store for Amanda Tate with "The Unwinnable War" as the next new episode of FBI: International on CBS. It will air on Tuesday, November 12 in the hit drama's usual 9 p.m. ET time slot, with the network airing coverage of the 2024 U.S. elections on November 5 instead of a new installment.

As always, International airs between FBI at 8 p.m. ET and FBI: Most Wanted at 10 p.m. ET on CBS Tuesdays. You can also revisit earlier episodes of all three seasons via a subscription to Paramount+ now.