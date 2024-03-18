FBI: Most Wanted First Looks Reveal The Task Force In Action And Behind-The-Scenes Shenanigans For New Episode

FBI: Most Wanted hit the ground running in its fifth season in the 2024 TV season, with the addition of a new member of the team and a slew of new cases for the team to tackle. While the Fugitive Task Force agents have already traveled all over for cases this year, the new episode on March 26 will be set close to home in Queens and involve crossing over into the world of college basketball while Barnes deals with some personal issues. First-look and behind-the-scenes photos shed some light on what to expect, so keep on scrolling to check them out!

The episode that airs on March 26 is fittingly called "Fouled Out," as the Task Force's response to an active shooter situation on a college campus in Queens leads them to the college basketball scene. The team will be out in force, and one image shows Ray (Edwin Hodges) – who recently reunited with his dad for a big moment – standing with Hana (Keisha Castle-Hughes) and Nina (Shantel VanSanten):

(Image credit: Mark Schäfer/CBS)

Now, I wouldn't say that the team will be "out in force" if Remy (Dylan McDermott) and Barnes (Roxy Sternberg) were nowhere to be seen! Another image shows both agents with Nina, and if their gloves are any indication, then it's safe to say that the three are visiting a crime scene:

(Image credit: Mark Schäfer/CBS)

Considering that FBI: Most Wanted certainly hasn't lost its touch for grisly and gruesome stories – case in point: the twisted cannibalistic serial killer that not even the cast was expecting – it seems likely that the crime of the week will be pretty dark. There appears to be at least one lighter scene between Remy and Barnes, however, based on this shot of the duo smiling:

(Image credit: Mark Schäfer/CBS)

Reasons to smile can be few and far between on a show like FBI: Most Wanted, and Barnes had fewer than usual at the end of the latest episode due to her family drama with her wife admitting that she met somebody else. Whatever the context to this scene with Barnes and Remy, it's nice to see them both smile! It wasn't even that long ago that Remy was speculating that none of his coworkers even like him.

No matter how grim the story is for "Fouled Out," some behind-the-scenes images show that the actors were at least having a good time. Roxy Sternberg and Shantel VanSanten had a moment to pull out some sunglasses and strike a pose for the camera, and I don't think there's any confusing this for a photo of Barnes and Nina:

(Image credit: Mark Schäfer/CBS)

Barnes and wife Charlotte will attempt to work on their marriage in "Fouled Out," so it remains to be seen if the character will have any reasons to sport a smile about her personal life moving forward. Regardless, it's fun to see these two co-stars goofing off when not actively filming!

Dylan McDermott also found a reason to smile on set while filming "Fouled Out." Based on the background and his costume, I'm guessing that this is a BTS pic from when he was filming the moment with Roxy Sternberg as Barnes:

(Image credit: Mark Schäfer/CBS)

You can count on all the context for these first-look photos when the "Fouled Out" episode of FBI: Most Wanted airs on Tuesday, March 26 at 10 p.m. ET, as always following FBI: International at 9 p.m. and FBI at 8 p.m. ET. You can also revisit earlier episodes of all three shows streaming via Paramount+ subscription, and the first four seasons of Most Wanted streaming via Peacock Premium subscription.