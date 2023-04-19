FBI: Most Wanted Just Shouted Out Another Group Of Agents, And Now I Want To See Them In Season 5

Spoilers ahead for the April 18 episode of FBI: Most Wanted, called "Rangeland."

FBI: Most Wanted regularly sends Remy and his team to corners of the country that range from remote to metropolitan, but "Rangeland" sent them somewhere unexpected: Wyoming. The task force that fans have been watching for all these years mainly sticks closer to the East Coast, to the point that the characters crossing over to One Chicago previously seemed unlikely because Illinois was too far West. So, why did they end up bundling up and heading into cattle country in Wyoming? Well, they had FBI's Isobel to thank for that, and in the process, they name-dropped another group of agents who I would love to see on Most Wanted.

Remy introduced the case to his team by saying "Giddy up," as immediate proof that this wasn't exactly a case that was going to only involve traveling between the boroughs of New York City. Here's how the conversation went down:

Remy: Two agents from the Bureau of Land Management disappeared yesterday in Wyoming.

Two agents from the Bureau of Land Management disappeared yesterday in Wyoming. Kristin: Wouldn't our West Coast team catch that?

Wouldn't our West Coast team catch that? Remy: They're in hot pursuit of a fugitive in Mexico, high profile cartel case. Isobel wants us to jump in.

Tell me more about this West Coast team and their hot pursuit, FBI: Most Wanted! The shout-out to a West Coast version of the Most Wanted task force coming on the heels of the global crossover event with its never-before-seen threat just makes me think of the larger FBI universe and what other agents could make appearances.

That's not to say that I'm hoping for FBI: Most Wanted: West Coast in the 2023-2024 TV season – not least because that's far too many colons in one title for my taste – but the mention of the West Coast team just makes me interested in a case that would require both sets of agents.

I assume that there's also a separate team that chases fugitives in the Midwest with their own adventures, so the solution to having the West Coast and East Coast teams cross paths couldn't be as simple as bumping into each other in Kansas or Missouri.

Still, it could be fun to see how other fugitive task forces function in comparison to the one currently comprised of Remy Scott, Sheryll Barnes, Hana Gibson, Kristin Gaines, and Ray Cannon. The crossover (available streaming via a Paramount+ subscription) with FBI and FBI: International already showed the contrasts between those three teams!

And as much as the mention of the West Coast Team in this Season 4 episode made me want to see those agents as soon as possible, I'm a reasonable woman! With FBI: Most Wanted already renewed, they could be a great group to bring in for an episode or two of Season 5 in the fall.

After all, as FBI's Jeremy Sisto pointed out when discussing how the crossover would push limits, three-show events between the series can't happen all the time, and bringing in another fugitive task force could broaden the FBI universe without all the complications of a three-parter.

Of course, with episodes still in store before the end of the current Season 4, I can just add "Will we meet the West Coast Team?" to the list of questions worth asking after the nine Dick Wolf shows were renewed, meaning more of the FBI, the Law & Order, and the One Chicago shows in the 2023-2024 TV season.

Keep tuning in to CBS on Tuesdays for new episodes of FBI: Most Wanted (opens in new tab) at 10 p.m. ET, following FBI: International at 9 p.m. (after Forrester may have just crossed a line) and FBI at 8 p.m. (with Maggie about to face some personal problems). If you're ready to start planning ahead for the summer after the FBIs air their season finales on May 23, check out our 2023 TV premiere schedule!