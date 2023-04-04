FBI Stars Talking 'Pushing The Limits' With Most Wanted And International Crossover Event, Plus What Characters Are Personally Worried About
CBS' global crossover between FBI, Most Wanted, and International will push the franchise limits, and stars previewed what to expect from the TV event!
The three shows of CBS’ FBI franchise are going strong with their very early renewals for the 2023-2024 TV season, and the upcoming global crossover promises to deliver even higher stakes than usual. FBI, FBI: Most Wanted, and FBI: International are joining forces for a three-hour global event that involves everything from an abduction in Rome to undercover work on home turf to fighting to thwart a terrorist plot before the worst can happen in New York City.
The three-parter has important roles for Jubal Valentine (Jeremy Sisto) and Stuart Scola (John Boyd) in particular, and the two FBI series regulars spoke with CinemaBlend about what’s on the way to “push the limits” of the franchise, and much more!
How The New Crossover Compares To The First
The crossover on April 4 – with each episode called “Imminent Threat” in different parts – technically isn’t the first time that a case has spanned all three shows in the franchise, as Most Wanted and FBI joined forces to launch International for its series premiere back in 2021. That doesn’t mean “Imminent Threat” is in any way the kind of case that the FBIs have covered in the past, and John Boyd explained how the new three-parter compares to the first:
Pushing the limits for the “Imminent Threat” global event will mean different things for the different characters, all in the face of a growing terror threat in New York City. For Scola, that means an undercover mission to get answers; for Jubal, that means traveling to Rome to work with Scott Forrester and the International Fly Team. Jeremy Sisto shared his thoughts on how the first crossover compares to this event, pointing out a perk of the newest show being on for a couple of years by this point:
The FBIs can’t very well deliver a three-part crossover event on a weekly basis, with Sisto going on to point out that the scheduling alone would be a huge challenge. Still, based on the actor’s comments, it sounds like viewers might well leave the three-parter as bigger fans of the shows than they were at the start.
Jubal Has 'Frustrations' With The Fly Team
The crossover will actually switch up the order of the shows, with FBI: International starting the night and leading into FBI rather than the other way around as per usual. Jeremy Sisto and Shantel VanSanten (who plays Agent Nina Chase, a.k.a. Maggie’s temporary replacement) will guest star, with Jubal and Nina joining Scott Forrester (Luke Kleintank) and the Fly Team’s investigation into an abduction in Rome. While a Forrester/Jubal team-up is certainly exciting, Sisto previewed that his character will run into some frustrations with how the International team operates when he and Nina cross the ocean:
Compared to Jubal and Co. in the U.S. on FBI, the Fly Team has to play by a lot more rules to operate in Europe with the cooperation of local governments. Normally, Jubal’s challenges in investigations are more likely to be in following Isobel’s directions and/or battling his own demons, as when he fell off the wagon earlier in Season 5. But with sky-high stakes and a terror threat to his home city, can he compromise?
Scola Has Undercover Struggles
Speaking of a terror threat back in NYC, Scola will also be surrounded by people who he doesn’t regularly work with, although in very different circumstances than Jubal and Nina joining the International Fly Team. He’ll be working undercover to try and stop the terror threat on American soil. John Boyd weighed in on how his FBI character is handling the case without the usual kind of backup that he can count on when not undercover:
An undercover operation with a terror threat to New York would be stressful enough without the Nina concerns! Of course, it sounds like Scola would be in much more immediate danger on his mission than Nina and Jubal with the Fly Team in Rome… if everything goes according to plan, anyway! How often do plans go off without a hitch for the Fly Team?
The Agents Are Worried About Nina
On the whole, it sounds like there’s a lot for the agents of all three shows to be worried about, even when Most Wanted comes into play with Remy and Co. to pitch in. The two FBI stars addressed one particular person who their characters are both worried about: Nina. Even though the agent (who was previously considering a move to L.A. to raise her baby) is going to be working with some elite agents, Jeremy Sisto explained that Jubal’s going to be more “concerned” than usual about having her along on the Rome mission:
Jubal isn’t usually a field agent like Maggie, OA, Tiff, and of course Scola, so it sounds like he’ll be out of his element in more than one way working with the Fly Team in Rome. It should be interesting to see how Nina reacts to some extra concern for her safety; after all, she was a field agent, and – as Jeremy Sisto said – she’s “a great agent.”
And Jubal definitely isn’t the only character worried about the pregnant Nina working this case! When asked if Scola will have her on his mind or just be 100% focused on his undercover work, John Boyd shared:
While fans will have to wait until the crossover kicks off to see exactly what all of this means for the agents across the FBI franchise, it seems safe to say that the case will be plenty “difficult” for Scola! All signs point towards a case that will require all hands on deck, which is bad news for the heroes of FBI, Most Wanted, and International but pretty great news for fans looking forward to an intense TV event. Take a look at the promo for a taste of what's to come when the three teams of heroes join forces:
Tune in to CBS (opens in new tab) on Tuesday, April 4 starting at 8 p.m. ET for the three-hour global crossover event, with FBI: International at 8 p.m., FBI at 9 p.m., and FBI: Most Wanted at 10 p.m. If you want to revisit earlier episodes of the three shows (including the crossover that launched International), you can find them streaming with a Paramount+ subscription.
Laura turned a lifelong love of television into a valid reason to write and think about TV on a daily basis. She's not a doctor, lawyer, or detective, but watches a lot of them in primetime. Resident of One Chicago, the galaxy far, far away, and Northeast Ohio. Will not time travel, but will sneak references to The X-Files into daily conversation.
