FBI Just Put Jubal Valentine Through The Emotional Wringer, But It's Maggie's Turn To Face Some Demons Next

Spoilers ahead for the April 18 episode of FBI Season 5, called “Sins of the Past.”

FBI is back in action on the domestic front following the limit-pushing global crossover event that took Jeremy Sisto’s Jubal Valentine to Rome and gave him a break from the personal problems that have plagued him. Unfortunately for the ASAC, he was right back in a case that forced him to deal with his demons again in “Sins of the Past,” and went through the emotional wringer. Based on what has been revealed about the next episode on CBS, however, he’s going to get a break while Maggie deals with some personal problems on the job soon.

What Happened To Jubal

Jubal was sent on a blast to the past in “Sins of the Father” when a murdered trucker turned out to have connections to the son of a man that he and Detective Jack Lombardo had tracked in the days after September 11, 2001. Lombardo was openly willing to bend the rules in front of the feds and even encouraged OA to entrap somebody, and was pretty disrespectful to the special agent on the whole. Jubal tried to insist that he was a good cop based on their previous work together… but Lombardo turned out to be even worse than he seemed when he was pushing OA to cross lines.

Jubal heard the potential bomber accuse Lombardo of deliberately pushing his innocent immigrant father off of a roof in the days after 9/11, and Jubal clearly didn’t want to believe it. OA and Isobel looked into it, however, and the evidence was compelling enough for Jubal to wear a wire and talk Lombardo into admitting to the murder. Jubal was an emotional mess by the end of the episode, and just seemed to feel even guiltier after the news that he’d be given an award by the FBI.

In fact, if Isobel hadn’t been with him to get him out of the bar, he looked like he could have fallen off the wagon all over again, and it wasn’t that long ago that he did temporarily start drinking again and was caught by Maggie . On the whole, it’s no wonder that Jeremy Sisto enjoyed the “nice change” of Jubal not dealing with any demons in the crossover! It appears that Jubal will catch a break again next week, as the promo and episode description indicate that Maggie is the one about to have to revisit some past troubles.

What's Ahead For Maggie

Maggie manages to be professional through even the most trying of circumstances, complete with powering through her trauma when she returned to work at 26 Fed after her sarin gas exposure. She has had a bit of a blind spot over the years that sometimes results in her crossing lines , however: her troubled sister Erin. According to the description from CBS (opens in new tab) for the April 25 episode – called “Sisterhood” – Erin will return to New York and complicate the case after a drug dealer is shot in a federal park.

While Maggie’s episodes involving Erin tend to be standouts , they’re also rarely fun for either of the sisters, and the promo for “Sisterhood” reveals that Erin’s life could be in danger. Take a look:

Well, Maggie telling OA that Erin is a “magnet for drama and crisis” seems to be as true now as it was in her previous appearances, although Erin seemed possibly on the road to recovery not all that much long ago. Whatever happens as the case unfolds next week, it doesn’t look great for Maggie’s sister… or Maggie’s emotional well-being, for that matter!

See what happens with the return of Erin with the next new episode of FBI, airing on Tuesday, April 25 at 8 p.m. ET on CBS, ahead of FBI: International at 9 p.m. and FBI: Most Wanted at 10 p.m. The three FBIs were the first of the nine Dick Wolf TV shows to be renewed for the 2023-2024 season (and can be revisited streaming with a Paramount+ subscription ).