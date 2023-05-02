Miley Cyrus Had Fitting Reaction To Her Mom Tish Getting Engaged To Legends Of Tomorrow Vet Dominic Purcell
Are those wedding bells I hear, or Dominic Purcell's barbells?
While there may have been some rough times every so often behind the scenes for pop megastar Miley Cyrus and her manager mom Tish Cyrus, the pair have remained intact while weathering all storms both professional and personal. To the point where the two women reportedly bonded even more after the producer’s split with Billy Ray Cyrus, which she followed up on by hooking up with Legends of Tomorrow and Prison Break vet Dominic Purcell. This past weekend brought the news that Cyrus and Purcell are now engaged and prepping for marriage, and it appears as if the pop star is in full support of her mom-ager’s bliss.
The trapeze-embracing Miley Cyrus hasn’t yet come out with any social media posts or other public reactions to her mom’s big engagement news, but that doesn’t appear to be based on any foul or disagreeable feelings. According to US Weekly, the “Flowers” singer is apparently feeling anything but “Jaded” over the nuptials news. Here’s how the outlet’s source put it:
That sounds like a rather fitting response from Miley Cyrus, who has been quite positive about her mom finding a new source of love after the ups and downs of her relationship with the Hannah Montana star’s father, Billy Ray Cyrus. They were together for nearly 20 years in total, but split up several times along the way, with divorce papers being filed and later ignored in both 2010 and 2013. Their latest break-up happened in April 2022, and the country crooner began dating singer Firerose at some point after, revealing back in November that they were engaged to be married.
Tish Cyrus was apparently wary about initially going public with the news of her and Dominic Purcell’s relationship, and waited until she was sure things wouldn’t go downhill before sharing their love with the world. According to US Weekly:
At this point, it’s not clear how Miley Cyrus’ siblings feel about the engagement news, from biological brother Braison and sister Noah to adopted sister Brandi and brother Trace. But one can hope that they also are looking out for their mom’s happiness first and foremost. Check out Tish Cyrus’ Instagram reveal post below.
A post shared by Tish Cyrus (@tishcyrus) (opens in new tab)
Considering Tish Cyrus was part of the reason why Miley was rocking her famed mullet a few years ago, a style her dad knows oh so well, does that mean she’ll soon be shaving Miley’s head to reflect Purcell’s current ‘do? Let’s hope not. I think? Maybe for their wedding day…
Miley Cyrus’ own past marriage was rumor mill fodder in recent months due to theories about her hit single “Flowers,” which listeners have believed is about ex Liam Hemsworth. Her fans can check out her performing that song and others from her eighth album Endless Summer Vacation with her recently released Backyard Sessions concert special, available to stream with a Disney+ subscription.
