Ted Lasso's Juno Temple Has Thoughts On Doing A Spinoff, And I Agree Completely
She makes a great point!
Spoilers for Season 3 of Ted Lasso are ahead. If you haven’t streamed the series, you can check it out with an Apple TV+ subscription.
The future of Ted Lasso still hangs in the balance. The Season 3 finale revealed the future of AFC Richmond in a way that left the door open for a fourth installment or even some spinoffs while also definitively closing a chapter. With the door being left partially open the cast of Ted Lasso has been asked over and over if they’d be down to play their characters again. Now, Keeley Jones herself, Juno Temple, is joining the conversation, and I totally agree with her thoughts on the future of the Apple TV+ series.
There’s 100% potential for more Ted Lasso in a few different capacities. Whether it’s a spinoff about the AFC Richmond women’s team that Keeley proposed to Rebecca or a Season 4 about Roy Kent taking over the club, there are options to continue these characters’ stories even though Ted went back to Kansas. Juno Temple was asked about the possibility of playing the KJPR founder again, and she told TMZ:
She continued saying she’d be down for “joining the gang again,” anytime. However, she also had a stipulation. As the interviewer continued to ask her about potential spinoffs she made one thing clear:
I completely agree, it’d be really hard to watch a Ted Lasso spinoff without the majority of the team in it. We’ve come to know and love this ensemble for their infectious chemistry and their shared adoration of their show. So, if the Apple TV+ series were to continue, I'd assume it would be odd to both make and watch if a lot of the core cast wasn’t there. To really hammer this point home, Juno Temple continued to talk about the potential for a new series or season, and how she’d need the ensemble there with her, saying:
Temple’s answer goes hand-in-hand with a lot of the cast’s responses to this question about Ted Lasso’s future. Hannah Waddingham said she’d “entertain” the idea of playing Rebecca again, but hadn’t really thought about a spinoff. Meanwhile, Jason Sudeikis said there’s potential for more, saying he could see a book, podcast or audio commentaries coming next that go deeper into the themes of the series. Meanwhile, in the most Brett Goldstein way possible, the actor/writer dropped multiple expletives talking about the future of Ted Lasso, noting that if it continues it wouldn’t “suddenly be shit.”
No matter what, we got three fantastic seasons of Ted Lasso, and whether it continues or not we’ll always have those episodes to look back on. As for the future of one of Apple TV+’s best shows, I agree with Juno Temple. If it’s to continue, I hope the “whole team” is able to be a part of it.
CINEMABLEND NEWSLETTER
Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News
Riley Utley is a Weekend Editor at CinemaBlend. She spent many years working in local journalism across the country writing about art, news and sports. One of her favorite films is When Harry Met Sally and she walks around constantly quoting Ted Lasso.
Most Popular
By Adam Holmes
By Riley Utley
By Adam Holmes
By Riley Utley
By Carly Levy
By Mick Joest
By Riley Utley