The Best Juno Temple Movies And TV Shows And How To Watch Them

Juno Temple has been acting in big budget and indie films for over two decades. Fans and critics have praised the English actress for her ability to create multifaceted characters who people want to know and watch. Though Temple started in the film and TV industry at a very young age, she’s recently been gaining an even bigger audience and fan base because of Ted Lasso, which is one of the best Juno Temple movies and TV shows that’s currently streaming.

With such a diverse and grand filmography, there are plenty more of the best Juno Temple movies and TV shows currently available streaming or to rent. Let’s explore some of Temple’s work and where and how you can watch it.

(Image credit: AppleTV+)

Ted Lasso (2020-)

Ted Lasso is a delightfully wholesome and fun TV show about the titular American (Jason Sudeikis) who moves across the pond to coach an English football team (soccer to Americans). As a whole, it’s about Ted’s journey and how he wins over the hearts of many doubters.

Juno Temple plays Keeley Jones, one of the show’s most charming characters. By the Ted Lasso Season 2 ending , she was about to begin yet another major journey in her career ( and possibly in her personal life ). Keeley is one of Temple’s most lighthearted roles yet, and she’s hilarious in it.

Stream Ted Lasso on AppleTV+.

(Image credit: StudioCanal )

Atonement (2007)

Atonement is a romantic drama about Robbie (James McAvoy) and Cecilia (Keira Knightley), two young lovers torn apart by a lie. It also stars Saoirse Ronan , Juno Temple, Vanessa Redgrave, and Benedict Cumberbatch.

In Atonement, Temple plays Lola Quincey. She’s a minor character, but plays a major role in the plot and the big conflict of the story. It’s one of Temple’s first major film roles, and she does a great job of standing out in a sea of talented actors and actresses. Atonement is one of those movies that's a must-watch for the acting, writing, directing, and everything that makes a film good.

Stream Atonement on Amazon Prime.

Rent/buy Atonement on Amazon.

(Image credit: Gateway Films)

Away (2016)

Away is a 2016 drama starring Timothy Spall and Juno Temple. It’s one of those unlikely friendship movies about an older gentleman and a young woman who are both kind of outcasts in society, but find support and comfort with each other. They become like a daughter and father duo.

Away works because Temple and Spall are enjoyable to watch together, especially as the movie goes on and Spall’s Joseph begins to soften to Temple’s Ria.

Stream Away on Tubi.

Rent/buy Away on Amazon.

(Image credit: Killer Films)

Magic Magic (2013)

Magic Magic is an international psychological thriller that takes place in Chile. It stars Juno Temple, Emily Browning, Michael Cera, Catalina Sandino Moreno, and Agustin Silva. The film explores the life of a young woman on the brink of a possible mental breakdown.

Juno Temple leads the cast as Alicia. The role won her a Sitges Award for Best Actress, and was awarded at the film festival of the same name, which is an international film festival that focuses on fantasy and horror films. Temple hasn’t done many horror-esque films, so this is a good one to add to your list to see a little something different from the star.

Stream Magic Magic on Amazon Prime.

Rent/buy Magic Magic on Amazon.

(Image credit: Voltage Piictures)

Killer Joe (2011)

Killer Joe is a black comedy about a trailer park family who orders a hitman to kill the former matriarch of the clan. They believe that if she dies, they’ll get her money and that will solve their problems. Matthew McConaughey plays Joe Cooper, the man hired to assassinate the mother of the family. Killer Joe’s cast also includes Emile Hirsch, Juno Temple, Gina Gershon, and Thomas Haden Church.

Killer Joe is extremely graphically violent and sexual. It’s definitely a film that holds nothing back when it comes to sex and violence. Killer Joe balances its graphic nature with strong performances by the entire cast, especially Temple and McConaughey. This may be one of Matthew McConaughey’s lesser-known roles , but definitely worth checking out to watch everyone involved.

Rent/buy Killer Joe on Amazon.

(Image credit: HBO)

Vinyl (2016)

Vinyl is an HBO original series that aired for one season in 2016. It was originally renewed for season two , but then HBO reversed the decision. Mick Jagger, Martin Scorsese, Rich Cohen, and Terence Winter created Vinyl. The series captures the music scene in the 1970s. It’s heavy on the sex, drugs, and rock n’ roll parts. It follows the employees of a record company and the artists that they represent.

Vinyl’s cast includes Bobby Cannavale, Ray Romano, Jack Quaid, Paul Ben-Victor, P.J Byrne, Olivia Wilde, and Juno Temple. Temple plays Jamie Vine, an assistant who aspires to be and do more in the music industry. Vinyl features a very talented cast that makes the TV show worth watching, even if only for ten episodes.

Stream Vinyl on HBO Max.

Buy Vinyl on Amazon.

(Image credit: AppleTV+)

Palmer (2021)

Palmer is an AppleTV+ original movie that stars Justin Timberlake. The film follows Eddie Palmer (Timberlake) as he’s recently released from prison. He forms a bond with a young boy who is an outcast in their small town. Ryder Allen plays that young boy, named Sam. Juno Temple plays Sam’s drug-addicted mother, Shelly.

Juno Temple only appears in the movie briefly, but she gives one of the film’s best performances. She isn’t a two dimensional drug-addict character, either; you understand her struggles, and you both loath and sympathize with her throughout Palmer.

Stream Palmer on AppleTV+ .

(Image credit: Amazon Prime)

Philip K. Dick’s Electric Dreams (2017-2018)

Electric Dreams was Amazon Prime Video’s original science fiction anthology series based on stories by Philip K. Dick. The streaming series had one season. Electric Dreams featured ten episodes and included guest stars such as Bryan Cranston, Richard Madden, Steve Buscemi, Juno Temple, and Anna Paquin.

Juno Temple stars alongside Janelle Monae in Electric Dreams Season 1, Episode 2, titled “Autofac.” The episode mainly focuses on a group of people who survived a nuclear war who make an attempt to stop getting sent unwanted goods by a major corporation. “Autofac” has a lot of really interesting twists, and Monae and Temple give really compelling performances, especially Monae as a robotic figure simulating human emotions.

Stream Philip K. Dick’s Electric Dreams on Amazon Prime.

(Image credit: Red Granite Pictures)

Horns (2013)

Horns follows Ig (Daniel Radcliffe), a man falsely accused of sexually assaulting and murdering his girlfriend. As he begins to investigate her death, he develops the power to compel people to reveal their darkest secrets. He also starts to develop horns. Juno Temple plays Merrin, Ig’s murdered girlfriend.

In my opinion, Horns is an underrated horror film. It works so well because you become attached to Ig and his journey to get justice for his girlfriend’s murder. Temple mainly appears in Horns through flashback sequences, but you grow to know her and see why she’s at the heart of this film. Ig and Merrin’s love for each other comes off as something sweet and pure until it isn’t anymore. It’s a must-watch film for Juno Temple or Daniel Radcliffe fans.

Stream Horns on Tubi.

Rent/buy Horns on Amazon.

(Image credit: 72 Productions)

Afternoon Delight (2013)

Afternoon Delight is a dramedy that follows a married woman who invites a stripper to become her live-in nanny. Rachel (Kathryn Hahn) and her husband, Jeff (Josh Radnor), decide to go to a strip club one night to spice up their sex life. Rachel becomes fascinated by McKenna (Juno Temple), the young lady who gives her a private dance.

Afternoon Delight’s main focus, at least for the first half of the film, is the relationship between McKenna and Rachel. The audience isn’t sure if Rachel’s fascination with McKenna is because she’s a bored housewife, attracted to McKenna, wants to blow up her life, or really wants to help McKenna, or a combination of all of these options. Afternoon Delight works so well because of Hahn and Temple’s chemistry and the build-up to where this is all headed.

Stream Afternoon Delight on Amazon Prime.

Rent/buy Afternoon Delight on Amazon.

(Image credit: Pan-Europeenne )

Mr. Nobody (2009)

Mr. Nobody is a science fiction movie starring Jared Leto. He plays Nemo Nobody, a 118 year old man on his deathbed. He’s the last of his race of humans and his death has become a major event. A reporter (Daniel Mays) sneaks into his room to get the story of his life. Nemo then proceeds to tell the journalist various versions of his life story.

In multiple versions, Juno Temple plays Anna, a young girl he grows to love, and in some versions, she becomes his partner, with the adult Anna being played by Diane Kruger.

Stream Mr. Nobody on HBO Max.

Rent/buy Mr. Nobody on Amazon.

(Image credit: La Pistola Red Entertainment)

One Percent More Humid (2017)

One Percent More Humid follows two college students who are childhood best friends that return home for the summer. The two women are still dealing with the grief and consequences of an incident that happened the previous summer. Both women begin to deal with their pain in destructive ways and by avoiding each other. Juno Temple and Julia Garner star in One Percent More Humid.

Garner and Temple are spectacular together in this drama. They both showcase two versions of grief and self-destruction in a really genuine and engaging way.

Rent/Buy One Percent More Humid on Amazon.

These are just a few of the best Juno Temple movies and TV shows available streaming. She has plenty of others, like the Maleficent films on Disney+, Drunk History on Hulu, Dirty John on Netflix, and Little Birds on Starz. Next, catch Juno Temple when Ted Lasso Season 3 premieres and in the upcoming limited series, The Offer.