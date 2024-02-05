First Looks At New FBI Episode Reveal The Team Ready For Action, Personal Struggles For Jubal And More

The sixth season of FBI is finally on the way to primetime in the 2024 TV schedule, following the Season 5 finale from last spring that was also the show's 100th episode milestone. The first episode of the new year will involve a deadly bus explosion, and some exclusive first looks from CBS at the next episode confirm that FBI has plenty of action on the way after the premiere.

The second episode of Season 6 is called "Remorse" and will air on Tuesday, February 20 at 8 p.m. ET on CBS. The case of the week picks up after the president of the NY Fed is killed while attempting to help a young woman, and it falls to the team to both find the missing woman and catch the killer. As if that's not enough to keep them busy, a connection to one of Jubal's past cases will be revealed, on top of a new wrinkle in his complicated relationship with his son.

In one of the first looks at "Remorse" from CBS, Jubal (Jeremy Sisto) appears to be having a stern conversation with son Tyler (Caleb Reese Paul):

In "Remorse," Tyler has been suspended from school, and it remains to be seen whether or not his dad can get through to him. Jubal has struggled to connect with his son many times over the years of FBI, notably including when Tyler was in a unique position to help stop a school shooting, but that case was complicated by their personal relationship. Hopefully the school suspension in Season 6 is less dire than that particular threat was back in Season 5! Either way, we can only wait and see if Jubal remains firmly on the wagon after a relapse in 2023.

The whole team will have boots on the ground in "Remorse," with Jubal joined by Tiff (Katherine Renee Turner), Scola (John Boyd), OA (Zeeko Zaki), and Maggie (Missy Peregrym). It seems safe to say that the stakes are high for whatever has all five on the streets, vested up and not exactly hiding that they're with the FBI. This is no stealthy undercover operation!

Another first look shows OA and Maggie side by side at 26 Fed, which is surely a welcome sight to any FBI fans who have been missing the show over the hiatus that was prolonged due to the WGA writers strike and SAG-AFTRA actors strike. As for all of the details of what the team (and Jubal personally) are facing in "Remorse," you'll have to tune in to FBI on February 20 to watch for yourself!

The sixth season of FBI kicks off on Tuesday, February 13 at 8 p.m. ET, followed by the Season 3 premiere of FBI: International at 9 p.m. and Season 5 premiere of FBI: Most Wanted – featuring a former FBI actress as a new series regular – at 10 p.m., all on CBS. There's still time to revisit the end of Season 5 before the first new episode of 2024, as you can find the full run of the series so far streaming with a Paramount+ subscription now.