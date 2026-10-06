Some Folks Think The Late Show Was Canceled Over Free Speech, But Stephen Colbert Has A Different Stance

Stephen Colbert’s Late Show may be over , but the argument surrounding why CBS canceled it has been considerably harder to kill. Ever since the network announced the decision last year, critics have questioned whether politics played a role , particularly because the cancellation came shortly after the beloved host blasted Paramount’s $16 million settlement with President Donald Trump. CBS has maintained that ending the show was a financial decision.

Stephen Colbert has addressed those political theories before, saying his “side of the street is clean,” but somebody put the question to him in a slightly different way following The Late Show’s Emmy win. After the Emmy win (via Variety ), reporters asked him about free speech in the wake of his show’s cancellation. His answer was pretty straightforward, saying:

Free speech is alive and well.

That might sound surprising coming from the guy whose show was pulled from the 2026 TV schedule , amid months of accusations that politics played some part in the decision. Colbert, however, seems to be distinguishing losing a television program from the government actually preventing someone from speaking. He explained:

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Because if you can’t say something because you go to jail, that is a violation of free speech. I think that late night is just as funny and just as vital as it ever has been, and I love watching Jimmy and Jimmy and John and John and Seth and everybody else. And I think I hope it goes on for a long time because you get to work with people like this, and that’s the greatest gift.

Plenty of disagreement remains over what happened behind the scenes at CBS. Some fans and industry figures have continued to argue the timing looked suspicious, while Paramount and CBS have stood by the financial explanation. The Late Show host himself has never claimed to know that political pressure killed his show. His larger point seems to be that whatever happened to The Late Show, he does not see himself as having been legally silenced.

The former host’s distinction makes a lot of sense, even if it does not make the future of late night feel particularly secure. Colbert’s optimism about his former colleagues comes at an interesting moment in late-night television history.

After The Late Show went away, both Jimmy Kimmel and Jimmy Fallon saw ratings gain s, which suggests audiences have not suddenly lost interest in watching someone sit behind a desk and make jokes about the day’s news. Kimmel’s show, in particular, has seen viewership climb even as the economics surrounding traditional late-night television continue to look rough. That is where things get a little uncomfortable.

(Image credit: Disney/Randy Holmes)

ABC executive Dana Walden recently acknowledged uncertainty around the future of Jimmy Kimmel Live! , even as the show’s numbers have improved. Kimmel’s current contract runs through May 2027, and he has openly discussed the possibility that he may eventually be ready to walk away. Meanwhile, late-night advertising revenue has dropped dramatically from where it stood less than a decade ago. So the former Comedy Central staple can be right that late night remains “funny” and “vital” while the business model underneath it keeps wobbling.

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