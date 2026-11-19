Even though it feels like NCIS: Origins just premiered on the 2026 TV schedule, the series is already winding down its third season. Along with a few other CBS shows, Origins’ season was cut short due to scheduling. Instead of a full season, it’s only getting ten episodes and will be replaced by NCIS: Sydney in January, which is also getting just ten episodes. Now, with the Season 3 finale fast approaching, Kyle Schmid is very passionate about getting a Season 4 renewal, but his words don’t exactly reassure me.

The NCIS prequel is only three seasons in, but it’s definitely become a favorite among fans. And with Mark Harmon back as Leroy Jethro Gibbs for all of Season 3, these new episodes are better than ever. And the hope for a fourth season is getting stronger. Unfortunately, there’s no telling when CBS could be making a decision, so Schmid is jumping on the campaign train. The Mike Franks actor told TV Insider just how much the show, crew, and cast deserve another season, and I desperately need it:

The show is exceptional this year. I’m so proud of the writing team, our cast, our crew, everybody that I had the pleasure of working with for the past four or five months. I think we found our thing this year. I think the show’s found its shape. I think the characters have found their meaning.

As a day one Origins fan, I would love nothing more than to never see this show end, especially because it’s gotten better the longer it’s been on. Even with fewer episodes, Origins has been pumping out some great storylines, and that’s going to continue until the very end of Season 3. Plus, while Schmid couldn’t go into detail about what’s to come, his comments make it clear that Origins cannot end any time soon:

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And let me tell you, when I say I don’t want the show to end like this, the show can’t end like this, and I mean that with all my fucking heart. So when you get to the finale of the show, you will know damn well what I mean when I say it cannot go out like this, so there better be a Season fucking 4.

This has me very concerned, because Schmid is implying that we're going to be dying to see what happens after Season 3 ends. And let me tell you, I absolutely hate cliffhangers, and I hold grudges against them when shows are canceled right after one, because I know we'll never get a resolution. So, if Origins ends in a way that leaves me ravenous for more, it better not get axed.

Now, I can't say I'm shocked that we probably need to prepare for a brutal cliffhanger. If NCIS: Origins is great at one thing, it’s ending seasons on them. Season 1’s finale saw Lala getting into a car crash, while Season 2 ended with Randy getting abducted. If Season 3 follows the pattern and ends on a cliffhanger, which it sounds like it will, a cancellation would be heartbreaking.

CBS has confirmed that the Season 3 finale of NCIS: Origins will premiere on January 19, so fans will see just what Schmid is talking about in two months. I am also passionate about the show getting another season, and if the finale is as big as it sounds, I will be hopping on the campaign train with the actor.

For now, fans will just have to wait and see what happens. The series is currently off for the Thanksgiving holiday, but new episodes will be back on Tuesday, December 1, on CBS, streaming the next day with a Paramount+ subscription.