There's plenty to keep up with on the 2026 TV schedule , and I can't say revisiting Roseanne Barr was high on my list. But whenever her name comes up, it's hard to forget just how enormous Roseanne was when it debuted. The sitcom gave working-class families a voice network TV didn't always bother with, and Barr was a big reason it worked. Unfortunately, the stories about what went on behind the scenes haven't always been nearly as warm. Now one of the original show's head writers is looking back on those difficult early days, and his recollection of Barr might surprise you.

Danny Jacobson, who served as head writer during the show's first two seasons, recently spoke with Entertainment Weekly about the comedian's sudden fame. He didn't pretend working with her was easy. In fact, he was blunt about the problems she caused. He also remembered feeling sorry for her, because he believed he understood something about what was happening beneath that famously tough exterior:

[Barr] made everything so hard, and yet on stage, she was fantastic. Her offstage stuff made it hard, you know, as everyone has said... I always felt bad for her because I knew she was frightened.

I find that an interesting way to remember somebody you worked with, especially decades later. Jacobson hasn't forgotten the headaches, but he watched a stand-up comic become the face of one of TV's biggest shows almost overnight. Barr made her breakthrough on The Tonight Show in 1985. By 1988, she was headlining an ABC sitcom built around her distinctive comic voice.

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Most people get to figure out a new job without millions of strangers watching every move. Barr was suddenly expected to carry an entire television series. Jacobson explained why he thought that would have been frightening:

I knew she was scared. Who wouldn’t be? You’re working as a waitress, and next thing you know, you’re on The Tonight Show, and then you’re on the cover of every rag-mag. It can’t be easy to deal with, but the show, at the end of the day, I think everyone was proud of the work.

I like that he ends with the work, because there's a reason people are still talking about Roseanne almost 40 years later. The series could be incredibly funny, but it also let the Conners worry about money and have family arguments that weren't neatly resolved before the credits. It felt familiar in a way many more polished sitcom families didn't.

(Image credit: ABC)

Jacobson also recalled that Barr learned to act quickly, with considerable help from Goodman and Metcalf. That's a pretty fantastic pair of co-workers to have when you're figuring out sitcom acting on the fly. Their chemistry helped make the Conners believable. Interestingly, Goodman has also spoken about defending his former co-star , so Jacobson isn't the only person who worked with Barr and still has some sympathy for her.

His remarks arrive amid renewed attention to the show's complicated writers' room. Chuck Lorre revisited his time on Roseanne in his memoir Sitcom, describing difficult working conditions and friction over scripts. Barr and her former husband, Tom Arnold, have disputed parts of that broader account. Jacobson's comments reflect his own recollection of the period, not an explanation for everyone else's experience.

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Of course, Barr's television history grew more complicated after those early seasons. The original series ended in 1997, returned in 2018, and was canceled following Barr's racist social media posts. The Conners carried on without her through 2025 , while Barr has since been working on another sitcom .

Jacobson remembers the trouble just fine. He also remembers the talent, and how frightened he thought Barr was beneath all that bravado. After almost four decades, it's the sympathy in his answer that caught me off guard.