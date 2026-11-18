I’m pretty good about keeping an eye on the Christmas movies schedule , but I was a few days late to Netflix’s The Christmas Switch. (Can you blame a girl when Hallmark is over here dropping holiday time loop bangers ?) The new romantic holiday comedy was written and filmed in Sweden, but you’d seemingly never know it from the English version, which is dubbed over in English, and has the actors’ mouths matching the English words, as well. Let's talk about this strange magic.

Listen, no one official at Netflix has confirmed they used AI technology to get the mouths to match the English words coming out of the cast’s mouths, but it’s clear there’s some hijinks going on. Things felt off within a couple of minutes of watching the 2026 movie release , but at first I couldn’t place where the weird vibes were coming from. Once I realized what was going on, I couldn’t stop staring at people’s mouths.

It was uncanny. It made the viewing experience weird. I didn’t particularly like it. And it turned a perfectly OK holiday film into something far stranger.

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I’m not the only person to feel this way, either.

The Internet Can’t Get Over The Dubbing Choice

The Christmas Switch was made available for anyone with a Netflix subscription on November 12th, so it's been around for a few days. It’s currently in the Top 10 in the US, along with fellow Christmas flicks The Gospel of Christmas and A Dog’s Perfect Christmas. So, it’s safe to say a lot of people have witnessed this mouth edit phenomenon.

Many of those people have taken to places like Reddit to express nearly the same feelings I’ve had.

"It’s AI visually dubbed 🤯 originally in Swedish so they dubbed the film then used AI to sync their mouths up with the English words. It’s sooooo weird."

"So it’s originally a Swedish movie but they somehow got dubbed version to make all the English WITH THEIR MOUTHS MOUTHING THE ENGLISH. It says no AI but let’s be serious here."

"The AI dubbing was so creepy I felt like I was being gaslit. Couldn't finish it."

"I’ve been noticing the perfect lip match for a couple of years now. Somehow even more annoying than regular dub."

"6 mins in and I noticed the captions were off on every single sentence and then was like wait this is literally AI. Byeeeee."

Listen, we all know dubbing is annoying in general. I’ve watched every season of the now-canceled Maxton Hall on Amazon Prime Video, and I don’t like the mouths not matching the English language version, either. Still, at least that feels authentic. And there’s always the option to watch just with subtitles. (This is true for The Christmas Switch too; it’s just not the option that comes up on English-language Netflix first.)

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Netflix has a global audience the streamer has to cater to, and I get why the service would want to experiment with options when it comes to programming in multiple languages. It makes total sense, particularly given Netflix's opinion that most people are multitasking while screening, and they want the content to be as easy as possible. Yet, in practicality, right now, I can tell you straight up the viewing experience is not good. So, next year I’d love it if the “Christmas switch” the streamer was making was choosing regular dubbing for its viewers. Please and thank you.