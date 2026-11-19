SNL might look like a smooth and well-oiled machine to viewers watching the weekly live show at home, but by all accounts, it’s absolute chaos behind the scenes at Studio 8H. In fact, just getting through the show can be such a hectic ordeal for the host that they’re assigned someone to manage their schedule, keep them fed and make sure they’re in the right place and wearing the right costume at the right time. It turns out it’s the same employee every week. Her name is Donna Richards, and she’s apparently seen all the famous people naked.

During a recent episode of Good Hang with Amy Poehler, Richards and her role on the show came up after guest Jack Black talked about her hunting down an Italian chopped salad for him because he was starving between dress rehearsal and the live show. Apparently she’s there to make sure the host is relaxed, comfortable and dressed to perform. Sometimes that means making sure they’ve eaten, and sometimes that means physically yanking clothes on and off them during frantic costume changes between sketches. Here’s a portion of what Poehler said…

She has this really specific job that’s like part nurse, part coach where she kinda grabs you and dresses you from scene to scene. She has your whole show in her hand. She makes sure you can do it. She is the one that if you pass out or you forgot something and turn to her and say I don’t remember, she would have you. She’s your wrangler. She’s seen everybody naked. She’s seen every star naked.

SNL fans are very familiar with the work it takes to pitch, write and rehearse the show every week, but there’s a lot less familiarity around the actual mechanics of making the live show happen. It’s ultimately because of people like Richards and other unsung heroes who make sure their more famous co-workers are physically able to go out there and make us laugh. It’s better for everyone if Jack Black is worried about being funny and not worried about remembering which outfit he’s supposed to get into next and which wig it pairs with.

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During the same conversation, Poehler said Richards could write a great book just recounting all of the ridiculous requests that she’s gotten since she started on the show. Apparently, Black asking for an Italian chopped salad without onions is incredibly tame compared to the nonsense she’s normally asked to do, but fortunately, she’s been able to weather those storms and build amazing relationships with cast members and many of the celebrities who have hosted.

Tina Fey made sure she got her moment to appear on camera during SNL’s 50th Anniversary, and she’s been the subject of a bunch of fun interviews like this where cast members and celebrities shout her out. She’s even apparently developed a fun little bond with Jason Momoa who has come and visited her on a few different occasions.

Richards and everyone else working on SNL has a short break from the show for the holidays, but they’ll all return the first week of December for the next episode, which will be guest hosted by Amanda Seyfried. I can’t wait to see what the talented actress is able to see, thanks in part to Richards who will apparently clothe her, feed her and let her exclusively focus on crushing her lines.