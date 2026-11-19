I had the chance to see The Further Mis-Adventures of Cliff Booth at its glitzy Los Angeles premiere earlier this week, and I must say, I think fans of Once Upon A Time… In Hollywood are in for a treat. The sequel comes from an original script by Quentin Tarantino, and stars Brad Pitt under the direction of Se7en and Fight Club’s David Fincher. Talk about a dream trio! The reviews just dropped for the 1977-set flick, and a lot of people are bringing up something that could have been that I thought about myself.

Word on the street is that when Quentin Tarantino first wrote the script for the Cliff Booth movie, it was reportedly a sprawling 230 pages. This prompted Pitt and Fincher, the latter being exclusive to Netflix, to have discussions about whether it should be a movie or TV series. They ended up making it one of the latest 2026 movie releases, but as many reviews point out, there’s a clear feeling it could have been great as an episodic affair. As Variety’s Owen Gleiberman writes:

It’s the first Tarantino film that feels, in its structural DNA, like a glorified television series. At one point, the movie was supposed to be a series, and in spirit that’s kind of what it still is. Call it QT TV. The incidents hook you, but with less consequence than they’d have in a full-blown, let-it-rip Tarantino movie. The Further Mis-Adventures looks like a movie (Fincher gives it a stately sheen), and it’s way too violent for television. But the hangout factor, in this case, feels one small step removed from the characters-on-a-TV-series-are-your-family factor.

One massive pro of it being a movie is that film buffs can experience the crime-comedy on IMAX screens next week, ahead of it being available to stream with a Netflix subscription in December. I very much enjoyed watching it in theaters, especially for all the audience reactions. I should also point out the film very much has the three-act structure of a movie, and doesn’t feel unfinished. However, it definitely feels like there’s a bigger world Tarantino has created that the film didn't have time to fully get to. Check out what The Hollywood Reporter’s David Rooney said on the subject:

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Often, The Further Mis-Adventures is so busy swooning over Brad/Cliff that it plays like episodic TV or part of a pulpy paperback series built around the lovable reprobate character. It’s less robust as a feature-length narrative, though that doesn’t make it any less entertaining. Tarantino disciples will eat it up, while Fincher obsessives should find plenty of the director’s pungent atmospherics, his technical flair and moody visual style.

Cliff Booth has an incredible cast that features some especially memorable parts for Elizabeth Debicki, as a talent agent and the object of Cliff’s affections, and Scott Caan, who plays a popular TV star who needs Cliff’s particular set of skills. But then there are characters like Yahya Abdul-Mateen II’s Roderick "Hot Rod" Harrison and Carla Gugino’s Toni Peters, who feel less meaty than they could have been. Here’s what IndieWire’s David Ehrich said about the movie, which he also called a “disappointing compromise between great directors”:

Tarantino might be drawn to the discursive plotting of an Elmore Leonard paperback, but after watching any number of Netflix TV shows that should have been shortened into movies, it’s a cruel irony to see two of our greatest filmmakers slush their talents together into a movie that should have serialized into a long-running TV show, complete with a new guest star every week.

Outside of the conversation around how making Cliff Booth into a movie might have been a missed opportunity, there’s a lot of glowing praise for the film. Screen Daily’s Tim Grierson was particularly impressed by the mashup between filmmakers, writing:

With Cliff Booth, Fincher honours Tarantino’s maximalist aesthetic and colourful idiosyncrasies, although in the script’s shockingly brutal action sequences he applies the steely style that has been the hallmark of his own gripping thrillers. Nonetheless, by allowing Tarantino’s amusingly meandering dialogue to flourish, the director has created a warmer, more relaxed picture than is typical from this master of brooding tone.

Then there’s a four-star review from The Guardian’s Peter Bradshaw. The critic called Pitt’s performance “endlessly watchable and entertaining, but also enigmatic,” along with noting these thoughts about the filmmaking:

Fincher’s direction perhaps speeds things up in the scene transitions, quicker than the chapter-by-chapter prolixity that Tarantino would have favoured. Female characters also tend to keep their shoes and socks on.

Overall, the reviews are skewing positive, with a few leaning more lukewarm. We saw it coming after all the great first reactions right out of the premiere. Here’s one more thought from Nicolas Barber’s review for the BBC:

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More than anything, the film is a loving tribute to the parts of 1970s LA where Tinseltown glamour met criminal seediness. Fincher and Tarantino luxuriate in the details of vintage sportscars, landline phones and historic cinemas (which is ironic for a production financed by a streaming service, Netflix). Their gorgeously designed nostalgia-fest is always easy to watch, and it's never boring, but some of its attitudes seem to come from the 1970s, too.

If you loved Once Upon a Time...In Hollywood, I definitely think you should catch this one. I thought the runtime flew by and it was simply a fun time, but all these reactions help gather a broader picture of what people think about it so far.

You can try to catch The Further Mis-Adventures of Cliff Booth in theaters on November 25 or wait for the flick to arrive on Netflix on December 23.