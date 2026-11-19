The Cliff Booth Reviews Point Out A Missed Opportunity In Brad Pitt’s Sequel, And I Have To Agree
What's it like to hang out with Cliff Booth without Rick Dalton?
I had the chance to see The Further Mis-Adventures of Cliff Booth at its glitzy Los Angeles premiere earlier this week, and I must say, I think fans of Once Upon A Time… In Hollywood are in for a treat. The sequel comes from an original script by Quentin Tarantino, and stars Brad Pitt under the direction of Se7en and Fight Club’s David Fincher. Talk about a dream trio! The reviews just dropped for the 1977-set flick, and a lot of people are bringing up something that could have been that I thought about myself.
Word on the street is that when Quentin Tarantino first wrote the script for the Cliff Booth movie, it was reportedly a sprawling 230 pages. This prompted Pitt and Fincher, the latter being exclusive to Netflix, to have discussions about whether it should be a movie or TV series. They ended up making it one of the latest 2026 movie releases, but as many reviews point out, there’s a clear feeling it could have been great as an episodic affair. As Variety’s Owen Gleiberman writes:
One massive pro of it being a movie is that film buffs can experience the crime-comedy on IMAX screens next week, ahead of it being available to stream with a Netflix subscription in December. I very much enjoyed watching it in theaters, especially for all the audience reactions. I should also point out the film very much has the three-act structure of a movie, and doesn’t feel unfinished. However, it definitely feels like there’s a bigger world Tarantino has created that the film didn't have time to fully get to. Check out what The Hollywood Reporter’s David Rooney said on the subject:
Cliff Booth has an incredible cast that features some especially memorable parts for Elizabeth Debicki, as a talent agent and the object of Cliff’s affections, and Scott Caan, who plays a popular TV star who needs Cliff’s particular set of skills. But then there are characters like Yahya Abdul-Mateen II’s Roderick "Hot Rod" Harrison and Carla Gugino’s Toni Peters, who feel less meaty than they could have been. Here’s what IndieWire’s David Ehrich said about the movie, which he also called a “disappointing compromise between great directors”:
Outside of the conversation around how making Cliff Booth into a movie might have been a missed opportunity, there’s a lot of glowing praise for the film. Screen Daily’s Tim Grierson was particularly impressed by the mashup between filmmakers, writing:
Then there’s a four-star review from The Guardian’s Peter Bradshaw. The critic called Pitt’s performance “endlessly watchable and entertaining, but also enigmatic,” along with noting these thoughts about the filmmaking:
Overall, the reviews are skewing positive, with a few leaning more lukewarm. We saw it coming after all the great first reactions right out of the premiere. Here’s one more thought from Nicolas Barber’s review for the BBC:
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If you loved Once Upon a Time...In Hollywood, I definitely think you should catch this one. I thought the runtime flew by and it was simply a fun time, but all these reactions help gather a broader picture of what people think about it so far.
You can try to catch The Further Mis-Adventures of Cliff Booth in theaters on November 25 or wait for the flick to arrive on Netflix on December 23.
Sarah El-Mahmoud has been with CinemaBlend since 2018 after graduating from Cal State Fullerton with a degree in Journalism. In college, she was the Managing Editor of the award-winning college paper, The Daily Titan, where she specialized in writing/editing long-form features, profiles and arts & entertainment coverage, including her first run-in with movie reporting, with a phone interview with Guillermo del Toro for Best Picture winner, The Shape of Water. Now she's into covering YA television and movies, and plenty of horror. Word webslinger. All her writing should be read in Sarah Connor’s Terminator 2 voice over.
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