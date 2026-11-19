I've accepted that Arnold Schwarzenegger can probably do things at 79 that would put me in physical therapy. Still, watching him take time from his busy 2026 movie schedule to hoist an enormous Christmas tree overhead while dressed as Santa Claus made me do a double take. The moment comes from a new Santa Schwarzenegger holiday ad, which follows the action icon through New York City in a Santa suit as he dodges the paparazzi. Somehow, he winds up helping a family load a tree onto their car. I suspect some movie magic made that lift possible, but seeing Arnold casually handle an entire evergreen is pretty funny. It also has me wondering: What's it like doing stunts at his age?

The Santa clip landed on Arnold's Instagram just days after the former governor got candid about what action scenes feel like at his age. During his November 11 appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live! , Schwarzenegger discussed the possibility of returning to Predator , Commando, and Conan the Barbarian. Kimmel brought up King Conan, which would follow his famous warrior as an older ruler whose reign is threatened. When the conversation turned to the demands of filming that kind of movie, Arnold admitted the years have made a difference:

I tell you one thing, to do all this action and the sword fighting and horseback riding, and all this stuff is not as easy anymore today than it was 40 years ago…. Well, you get older and you slow down a little bit, right?

Four decades ago, Schwarzenegger swung swords and ran through jungles. I'd imagine climbing onto a horse in full costume feels a little different at 79. Of course, he wasn't about to let a serious observation about aging ruin a perfectly good joke. He quickly followed up with a line that had me laughing:

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No, not very much. But still, I'm now at an age where it takes me an hour and a half to watch 60 Minutes. Unbelievable, I think. Things are really slowing down.

That's a pretty fantastic old-man joke. The timing is even better when you remember this is the same guy currently showing up in Amazon’s holiday commercial looking capable of bench-pressing a Christmas tree. Kimmel also commented on how muscular Schwarzenegger still is, which led to some playful back-and-forth between the two. Even the Terminator is still perfectly comfortable being the butt of his own jokes.

Schwarzenegger isn't pretending he can simply pick up where he left off in 1986, either. He's spoken about how a potential King Conan would acknowledge the character's age, with Conan having spent decades on the throne before facing a threat to his kingdom. That's an idea I can get behind. CinemaBlend has already covered his updates about possible Predator and Commando sequels , although he told Kimmel he was still waiting to see finalized scripts.

Meanwhile, the Christmas tree is a nice bit of promotion for The Man with the Bag, Schwarzenegger's new Prime Video holiday movie with Reacher star Alan Ritchson and Awkwafina. In it, he plays Santa, who recruits a thief to recover his stolen bag of presents. The film arrives December 2 for anyone with a Prime Video subscription, marking his return to Christmas comedy 30 years after Jingle All the Way .

As for that tree lift, I'd love to see some behind-the-scenes footage before giving Arnold full credit for the feat. But the man seems to be having a blast playing Santa, and I hope he keeps finding excuses to do action scenes. Maybe someone can make him a really comfortable saddle for King Conan.