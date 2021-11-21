Following Chris Daughtry's Daughter's Death, Wife Deanna Addresses Reports It May Have Been A Homicide
By Jessica Rawden last updated
Hannah died a week ago at age 25.
A few days ago, former American Idol contestant Chris Daughtry and his wife Deanna shared the news that they had lost their daughter Hannah Price at the young age of 25. Both were devastated by the turn of events, and Daughtry even postponed some tour dates in the wake of the news being made public. However, shortly thereafter, reports seemed to indicate Hannah’s death may have been being investigated as a homicide. Now, Deanna has addressed what happened with those reports.
In a lengthy and emotional statement on Instagram, Deanna addressed how the information that Hannah Price may have been murdered began to run around in the first place, indicating that information spread almost like a game of telephone after she herself had commented on the matter on social media a few days earlier. According to Deanna:
In addition to Deanna's admission that she "had concerns" after learning about her daughter's passing, Deanna’s had also written in her early tribute to Hannah, “We are awaiting the autopsy results to determine how Hannah sustained the injuries that caused her death.” Shortly thereafter, a separate report broke via outlets like TMZ that noted Price’s partner Bobby Jolly had been arrested on the same day her body had been found.
At the time, neither the police nor Hannah’s family were commenting on the matter, and the rumors continued to roll around. You can see Deanna's earlier post below.
A post shared by Deanna Daughtry (@deanna.daughtry)
A photo posted by on
The D.A. later did publicly comment on the matter (also via TMZ) and stated a few days ago that Deanna’s daughter and Chris Daughtry’s stepdaughter’s death was not being classified as a homicide at the point they were contacted. Bobby Jolly's arrest was also noted to be unrelated to Hannah's death at that time. The 8th District Tennessee District Attorney issued a statement that noted:
However, this apparently didn’t not stop any of the aforementioned information from continuing to roll around, and Deanna Daughtry is now sharing the pain she and her family have been dealing with online in the day’s following Hannah’s death. She specifically calls out Chris’ fame as being a “public job” but not one that should mean people can say whatever they want to capitalize on her family's pain.
Most notably, she asked for people who have felt the need to be "saying disgusting things" and "spreading rumors" to take a step back. There may have been questions initially within the family regarding what happened, but at this point the Daughtry family is now taking the time to grieve and come to terms with Hannah's passing, which would difficult under any circumstances, but seems to be particularly tough given what they have been facing in recent days. Our thoughts go out to the family during this time.
Amazing Race & Top Chef superfan with a pinch of Disney fairy dust thrown in. If you’ve created a rom-com I’ve probably watched it.
Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News
Thank you for signing up to CinemaBlend. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.