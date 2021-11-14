Chris Daughtry Pays Tribute To Daughter Hannah As Reports Indicate Her Death May Be A Homicide

News broke yesterday that Hannah Daughtry, the 25-year-old stepdaughter of popular American Idol contestant and Grammy-nominated musician Chris Daughtry and his wife Deanna’s daughter, had died. Deanna already paid tribute to Hannah Price in a lengthy post over the weekend, but as time has passed more details related to her death have come to light, including the fact her cause of death may have been a homicide. In addition, Daughtry himself shared a heartbreaking and memorable post about what the family has been facing.

Chris and Deanna Daughtry have not publicly commented on Hannah's cause of death, but reports over the weekend indicated the couple were allegedly told Hannah was a victim of a homicide. Per a report over at TMZ , Hannah’s partner Bobby Jolly was arrested on the same day Price’s body was found, though police and the family are not confirming reports about the matter right now.

What was confirmed to the outlet was the fact that a death investigation is being undergone in Fentress County, Tennessee. We’ll likely know more in the coming days, but for now the Daughtry family is still dealing with grief and heartbreak, and both parents have been open about their feelings online.

The Daughtry family has had more than one heartbreak to deal with lately, as Chris Daughtry got candid about recently losing his mother to cancer in a post. In that instance, he was able to say the things he needed to say before she passed away. With Hannah he and Deanna never had that chance. In a post, the “Waiting for Superman” singer shared:

A post shared by Chris Daughtry (@chrisdaughtry) A photo posted by on

As noted prior, Deanna Daughtry had already commented on the death of her daughter and had made it clear that something might be amiss. In her own post on Instagram she had previously noted:

Our family would like to thank you all for the outpouring of love as we grieve the loss of our daughter Hannah. We are awaiting the autopsy results to determine how Hannah sustained the injuries that caused her death. Our hearts are broken.

Hannah Price had previously dealt with issues after she had been shot in the face as part of an alleged gang attack three years ago. She survived the attack, but was left needing surgery and had a prosthetic eye.

In the time since the news broke, Chris Daughtry had postponed his tour and reportedly flown home to celebrity haven Nashville, per the NY Post, to be with his family. Our thoughts go out to the Daughtry family during this uncertain time.