'Am I Going To Put On The Red Bathing Suit?' Former Baywatch Stars Pamela Anderson And More Open Up About Possibly Appearing In The New Show

It was once said that, “Some people stand in the darkness/Afraid to step into the light.” The source of this adage is indeed the theme song to Baywatch , which Fox is now interested in rebooting for a TV comeback. Naturally, there are questions about whether or not classic cast members like Pamela Anderson would want to hit the beach once more in this action-fueled reboot. The responses from Anderson, as well as former co-star Nicole Eggert have made it clear who’s on which side of the fence.

Who’s In For The New Baywatch Revival

Two previous Baywatch cast members have signalled to TMZ that they’re indeed interested in continuing their legacy as part of the syndicated drama. The first is Nicole Eggert, who played lifeguard Summer Quinn in Seasons 3 and 4 of the original run. She shared that there are some conditions that would have to be met for her potential involvement:

To be a part of a reboot, I guess it would really depend on what that would look like. Am I going to put on the red bathing suit? Of course not, not these days. But if it was to be a parent or a senior lifeguard in the office, something to that extent, for sure. Or a fun little cameo or something like that.

She also added that she remains in touch with her Baywatch co-stars:

We interviewed them for our Baywatch documentary. We have text threads going and we stay in touch. It’s been really great catching up with everybody... I think everybody’s excited about it because we love the show so much, and it’s been so long. It would be fun to watch a reinvented version of it. I haven’t really talked to everyone about it, per se, but I can see that everyone’s a little excited.

Another Baywatch actor who seems ready to return to support the next generation of lifeguards is Brande Roderick, who was also a main character during the final season of show (during the period when it was renamed Baywatch: Hawaii). Roderick’s sentiments echo those of Nicole Eggert in the sense that she’d also be open to playing a parental figure in this new Fox spurred reboot.

Running between 1989 and 2001, with a reunion special in 2003, Baywatch was a cultural moment that mixed beauty and action. The series was a launching pad for talent like Eggert, Carmen Elektra, and even Jason Momoa (in a role his family still won’t speak about ). So it’s promising to hear that Nicole Eggert has kept in touch with her former co-stars, and can report on their excitement.

Of course, there’s always going to be some hold outs. And I'm sorry to say that dedicated fans are probably going to be heartbroken by what Pamela Anderson has allegedly said about the Baywatch TV reboot.

Pamela Anderson’s Alleged Feelings On The Baywatch Reboot

If there are two people you automatically think of when hearing the title "Baywatch," they have to be David Hasselhoff and Pamela Anderson. Anderson in particular was one of the breakout stars of this lifeguarding drama, playing C.J. Parker for several seasons at the height of the show’s popularity.

Unfortunately, Anderson has allegedly expressed no interest in participating in this reboot, per “sources with direct knowledge” who have spoken with TMZ . That’s merely “alleged,” as the actress herself hasn’t spoken publicly on the matter. Those sources have stated that the Pamela, a Love Story subject hasn’t been asked about participating yet.

However, reports indicate that while Anderson has had fun nodding to her Baywatch history , she’s let C.J. go without any hard feelings. While that doesn't seem to leave much room for negotiation, it's at least a small comfort that this absence isn't due to some sort of horrible fallout from a conflict or fight from the past.

There's still no indication when the Baywatch reboot is aiming to hit the shores of Fox's television lineup.