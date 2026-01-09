Grey’s Anatomy’s Return Was Just Brutal For Link, But There’s A Funny Story Behind Why My Favorite Moment Had To Be Reshot

Spoiler alert! This story discusses the Grey’s Anatomy midseason premiere that aired on January 8. If you’re not caught up, you can avoid spoilers by streaming the episode with a Hulu subscription.

Grey’s Anatomy Season 22 has officially resumed on the 2026 TV schedule, picking up right where it left off in November, with Jo Wilson flatlining during an emergency C-section. Just like Camilla Luddington warned us, “Skyfall” was more brutal than the fall finale — particularly for Link, who was in agony running back and forth between his unconscious wife and the babies in the NICU. Amidst the stress, though, Chris Carmack recalled a funny story about why he had to redo one of his more emotional moments.

By the end of “Skyfall,” it seemed like Jo and both babies had all turned a corner and would be OK, but for the majority of the Grey’s Anatomy episode, there was very little encouraging news for Link to hold onto. That changed when Baby B — who was having heart problems — urinated, signaling that their methods were working. Chris Carmack opened up about what his character was experiencing in that moment, telling The Wrap:

It’s funny that scene at the end, when she pees, it is such a relief to Link. It’s the first thing that has gone right in ages. It’s the first sign that his daughters might come out of this.

Chris Carmack gave a great performance, with Link being exhausted from not sleeping and overwhelmed that not only did he have Jo and the twins to worry about, but their other children, Luna and Scout. (Also, his anxious realization that he’d forgotten to call in to work was so real and absolutely broke my heart.)

That’s why when Baby B finally showed signs of improvement, Link had such a strong reaction. The actor said:

I remember on camera, my first reaction I was so excited. And of course, everyone came in, they were like, ‘Just remember, it’s the NICU.’ I had to layer that onto that moment. But it was a moment of exuberant joy.

I love that Chris Carmack’s instinct was to celebrate in a way that must have been deemed too rowdy for the other babies and parents in the NICU, but the shot they landed on — however dialed-down it was from that original take — ended up being my favorite part of the whole episode (especially when he high-fived that nurse). You've never seen a prouder pop, and it was palpable in that moment how desperate Link was for a win.

Fingers crossed, but the preview for next week’s episode “Heavy on Me” appears to show Jo getting to meet her little ones:

With Jo seemingly out of the woods, hopefully she and Link will give Baby A and Baby B some actual names sooner than later. Any guesses as to what those will be? I’m officially putting money on “Winnie,” for one of them, in honor of Winston for saving their lives. Grey’s Anatomy likes to do that kind of thing.

This episode was a big ball of nerves, and I’m ready to see what’s coming next, especially with Kim Raver teasing “messy” things to come and Kate Walsh making her return in a couple of weeks. Catch new episodes at 10 p.m. ET Thursdays on ABC and streaming the next day on Hulu.