John Stamos, Candace Cameron Bure And More Full House Stars Shared Emotional Tributes For Bob Saget On 4th Anniversary Of His Death
Bob Saget's friends and co-stars remember him on this unfortunate anniversary.
It’s hard to believe it’s been four years since we lost the great comedian Bob Saget. The former stand-up comic and star of Full House died in a tragic accident four years ago today, and several of his co-stars, Candace Cameron Bure, John Stamos and Dave Coulier, took a moment to remember him on this unfortunate anniversary.
Bure took to Instagram and posted a collection of photos of herself and Saget. Some of them are more recent, from the period in and around the Fuller House reboot, but a couple of these are true throwbacks to when Candace Cameron Bure was just a kid named Candace Cameron. It’s a relationship that has spanned most of her life, and seeing it in pictures is equal parts heartwarming and heartbreaking.
Bob Saget is one of those performers that a generation grew up watching, and so it felt like they knew the man personally. He was one of America’s most famous dads as Danny Tanner on Full House, even if his stand-up work was far more mature. John Stamos posted his own Instagram tribute, with shots from both the Full House days and more recent times, showing the progression of a long friendship. In his post, Stamos said…
John Stamos and Bob Saget certainly came a long way. Stamos has previously said he didn’t like his co-star that much, but the two ultimately became very good friends. They spent one of their last days together at Stamos’ favorite place, Disneyland. Considering how random and unexpected Saget’s death was, there was certainly no way to know it would be the last time they would see each other. Sagat is believed to have died from injuries sustained from an accidental fall in his hotel room in Florida where he was on tour performing stand-up.
The third member of the Full House trio, Dave Coulier, didn’t miss the chance to tell the world what Bob Saget meant to him, in his own Instagram post, he said he thought his friend would want that…
It’s clear that Bob Saget meant a lot to those whose lives he touched. For those who knew him and those wno simply watched him, we’re all poorer now that he’s gone. Our thoughts go out to his friends and family on this difficult day.
