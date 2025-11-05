More Drama Has Been Stirred Up With The Miss Universe Pageant (And This Time A Sash Ceremony Is Involved And Not Steve Harvey)

When it comes to Miss Universe-related matters, it’s certainly not uncommon for there to be drama. Such conflicts aren’t just relegated to the young ladies who participate in the events either, as there can also be tense situations involving high-profile individuals involved behind the scenes. That’s the case right now, as current Miss Mexico title holder, Fátima Bosch, and businessman Nawat Itsaragrisil are involved in a situation sparked by a heated exchange at a sash ceremony. (At the very least, there’s no Steve Harvey winner faux pas involved.)

How Miss Mexico And A Businessman From Thailand Came Into Conflict

The sash ceremony was held on Monday, November 3, at which time Fátima Bosch spoke with Nawat Itsaragrisil, who also has executive ties with the Miss Universe organization and Miss Universe Thailand. Per Us Weekly, the pair’s disagreement apparently stemmed from Itsaragrisil taking issue with Bosch not posting about host country Thailand on social media, which she said was a miscommunication. What truly ignited the matter was Itsaragrisil telling Bosch, “If you follow your national director’s orders, you’re a dumb head,” (or “fool”).

A viral TikTok video, as noted by Us Weekly, showed Itsaragrisil and Bosch going back and forth. The pageant winner said, “We respect you, just as you should respect us. I’m here representing my country, and it’s not my fault you have problems with my organization.” Itsaragrisil was apparently upset by that, saying “No, you must listen to me first, then argue with me.” Bosch soon left with, current Miss Universe, Victoria Kjær, following her out to show solidarity, and others were apparently upset by the exec’s comments as well.

Fátima Bosch has since addressed the media about the situation and was accompanied by Miss Universe Iraq, Hanin Al Qoreishy, at the time. When speaking, Bosch said it was “unfair” that Nawat Itsaragrisil thought she was “dumb because he has issues with the organization.” She also added the following thoughts on the matter:

I think the world needs to see this, because we are empowered women and this platform is for our voices. No one can silence it. No one will silence me…. It doesn’t matter if you have a big dream or a crown. If it takes away your dignity, you should walk away.

Bosch has since received significant support from fans on social media as well as some of her peers, including Victoria Kjær, who said the situation was about “women’s rights.” The Miss Universe Organization released a statement too, emphasizing its intention to hold onto the values of “diversity, empowerment, and inclusion” while preparing for its 74th pageant. Needless to say, this all goes a lot deeper than the Steve Harvey-related blunders of the past.

Steve Harvey Has A Key Connection To Miss Universe History

While some may know Harvey best for the hilariously shocked and speechless expressions he dishes out as the host of Family Feud, he’s also hosted the Miss Universe pageant multiple times. The former stand-up comedian hosted the 2015, 2016, 2017, 2018, 2019 and 2021 editions of the event. Most notably, in 2015, Harvey mistakenly named Miss Colombia – the first runner-up – the winner after having mistaken the first runner-up envelope for the one containing the name of the winner, who in actuality, was Miss Philippines.

Steve Harvey expressed dismay over the mixup and eventually issued an apology. When Harvey returned to host the following year, the decision was met with opposition from Philippines president Rodrigo Duterte, who said “he cannot host.” Harvey would eventually go viral again during the 2019 show after incorrectly naming Miss Philippines as the winner of the National Costume portion of the show when it was actually Miss Malaysia.

The Miss Universe Organization eventually moved past the Harvey-related drama, but the public will still have to wait and see how it continues to navigate the situation involving Fátima Bosch and Nawat Itsaragrisil. For now, know that the 74th edition of the pageant is set to air live on Thursday, Nov. 20, at 8 p.m. ET amid the 2025 TV schedule. The event will be streamable on the MUO’s YouTube channel and air on Telemundo, with that broadcast being available for streaming with a Peacock subscription as well.