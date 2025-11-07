Rundown Of Theme Park Injuries Mentions Stardust Racers Tragedy, But Also Some Weird Injuries Including 'Altered Level Of Consciousness' And More

Injuries at theme parks are, unfortunately, something that’s always going to happen. Some of the attractions can be a little on the extreme side, and anytime you have tens of thousands of people occupying the same space, injuries will happen. Unfortunately, we recently saw the worst possible situation unfold at Epic Universe when a roller coaster rider actually died following an experience on the ride, though that wasn’t the only injury of note in the last few months.

Last Quarter’s Florida Theme Park Injuries Include Epic Universe Death

Larger theme parks in Florida aren’t required to be inspected by the state. They can do that themselves. However, they are required to submit a report of injuries that took place at the parks on a regular basis. The Orlando Sentinel has the newest report, covering the months of July - September, which includes the most well-known recent incident.

In September, Kevin Zavala was found unresponsive following a ride on Epic Universe’s Stardust Racers, one of the park’s three roller coasters. The death was caused by multiple blunt impact traumas. The attraction was closed for several weeks but has since reopened after it was deemed to be working properly.

No further details were in the report. It’s not required that theme parks explain the injuries sustained, simply that they report that they occurred. However, that lack of clarity makes some of the other reports very strange.

Hagrid Coaster Caused An “Altered level Of Consciousness”

Four other roller coaster-related injuries at Universal Orlando Resort were also part of the report. Two took place on the Incredible Hulk Coaster at Universal Islands of Adventure. One man complained of chest pains, and another of a headache.

However, on the fifth of July, a woman riding Hagrid’s Magical Creatures Motorbike Adventure, the best Universal roller coaster, reported suffering from “an altered level of consciousness.” Needless to say, I really wish this report had more information now, because I’m very curious. I’ll admit I haven’t ridden it as much as I would like. Hagrid's only recently added a Single Rider Line and Express Pass access, making riding it easier. As much as I had fun, it didn’t do that to me.

Next to the report is a notation of a pre-existing condition. Does this woman frequently reach altered levels of consciousness? Was the fact that she was on a roller coaster when this happened just a coincidence? I have so many questions.

The majority of the report was about other minor injuries. Hopefully, that's all we'll see in the future. Theme parks are meant to be places where people make happy memories, and while the occasional fall or dizzy spell is to be expected, nobody wants their memory of a theme park to involve medical treatment.