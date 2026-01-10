Kenan Thompson Went Full ‘Kermit’ On His Patrick Mahomes Impression (Until He Saw Travis Kelce Nail It)

Kenan Thompson is in his 22nd season of Saturday Night Live, which will be returning on the 2026 TV schedule on January 17. Over the years, he has played a variety of characters and impersonated many celebrities. His impersonations aren’t just on SNL, though, as Thompson going full "Kermit” to impersonate Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes during an episode of his Good Sports show with Kevin Hart has been going viral. But he’s giving Travis Kelce some credit for his impression.

The comedian has impersonated Mahomes on Good Sports, which can be streamed with a Prime Video subscription, and he certainly is not the first person to do so. In September, during a press conference, Kelce decided to impersonate his teammate to get back at him for saying he didn’t know where Brazil was on a map. And it was because of moments like that that Thompson knew just where to take it himself as he explained on TODAY:

Honestly, right after Travis. Once I heard Travis Kelce do it. I was like, ‘Oh, that’s what it is.’ I mean, I’d heard it before, but like, I never thought it would be so automatic until I heard his. Because I was doing more, you know, down the Kermit line. But he was a little more relaxed. So it’s just like, you just jump right into it.

Of course, Kelce and Mahomes are teammates, so having to listen to him day in and day out probably helps. Kelce has also tried out his impression multiple times over the years, so it's well developed, and I can totally see why Thompson was inspired by the NFL star's take.

Whether or not Thompson will ever break out the impression on Saturday Night Live is unknown. And if we're dreaming really big, it would be fun to see the comedian do the impression with Mahomes present. Honestly, just having all three of them together in one room with Thompson and Kelce doing the impression in front of Mahomes would be hilarious.

It wouldn’t be so unusual for Thompson to impersonate Mahomes on Saturday Night Live if a sketch ever called for it. The Good Burger star once impersonated Reba McEntire in what is one of the best 2000 digital shorts, and it was pretty funny. Thompson has also done some pretty unconventional characters over the years, so adding a Mahomes impression to that list certainly wouldn’t be the craziest thing he’s done.

If anything, I would love for Kenan Thompson and Travis Kelce to meet up one of these days to compare and contrast notes when it comes to impersonating Patrick Mahomes. Perhaps Thompson can show up on a future New Heights episode, and the two can really have at it. For now, though, fans will have to settle for Thompson’s impersonations on Saturday Night Live, which airs on NBC and is streaming with a Peacock subscription.