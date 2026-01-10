Gwyneth Paltrow Reveals Her Theory Behind Why She Can Be Polarizing To People
"I can't do anything about it."
Gwyneth Paltrow is one of the most famous names out there, from her award-worthy roles, her part in some of the best Marvel movies, and being the founder of Goop. With that status has come some backlash over the years. But, what does she think about why she’s become a polarizing figure?
Since Paltrow is on the ongoing press tour for Marty Supreme, which is officially a major contender in awards season, she was asked exactly that. Here’s what she had to say:
Gwyneth Paltrow is undeniably powerful and talented. The 53-year-old has built an incredible acting career that includes classics like Se7en, The Royal Tenenbaums and Iron Man, and one could argue she’s just made another great movie with Marty Supreme, for which she came out of acting retirement. As Paltrow started in an interview with The Hollywood Reporter, she thinks that perhaps calling a woman polarizing has become one in the same with those descriptors. As she added:
Paltrow particularly received a lot of attention for her use of the phrase “consciously uncoupling” when she and Coldplay frontman Chris Martin announced they were separating after a decade of marriage. As she explained, even though she received some flack for using that term (recently recalling even once getting fired from a movie because of it), she’s also thanked all the time for making that move. Paltrow attempted to explain why she’s picked on further with these words:
Gwyneth Paltrow is the daughter of the actress Blythe Danner and producer/director Bruce Paltrow. Because many would consider her a nepo baby, she thinks it’s easy to make fun and say she doesn’t deserve her success, but as she pointed out as well, her parents were “self made” and “killed themselves to get where they got.” Once, she actually said having a famous mom made her career more difficult because she felt like she had to work “twice as hard and be twice as good.”
When it comes to Goop, Gwyneth Paltrow also explained that her decision to make the brand comes “a true and authentic place of really wanting to better women’s lives”. She cited things like making “non-toxic” products and her company producing “healthy” food as proof of that. As she also said:
It definitely seems like Gwyneth Paltrow has reflected on how she is perceived by the public, and why she can be seen as a polarizing figure over the years.
