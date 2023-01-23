Fox Sports' Shannon Sharpe Apologizes After Altercation With Memphis Grizzlies During NBA Game

These days, Shannon Sharpe is best known for providing his unique brand of commentary on the biggest happenings in the world of sports. However, the pro football hall of famer found himself making headlines over the weekend due to an altercation that took place on Friday. The Fox Sports media personality got into a heated argument with several members of the Memphis Grizzlies during their game against the Los Angeles Lakers last week. The situation quickly went viral and, now, Sharpe is owning up to his actions by issuing an apology.

Following the end of the game’s second quarter, Shannon Sharpe engaged in a war of words with Grizzlies players Ja Morant, Steven Adams and Dillon Brooks. Morant’s father, Tee, also joined the athletes on the sideline when they confronted Sharpe. The talk show host was eventually escorted to a back hallway of the Staples Center by security. He would remain there for the duration of halftime before returning to his seat at the start of the third quarter. ESPN (opens in new tab) caught up with Sharpe when he came back and, at the time, he said that the situation started when he claimed Brooks was “too small” to guard LeBron James. He explained that from there, they started hurling expletives at each other, before others got involved.

The Undisputed co-host originally stated that the group “didn't want this smoke,” but that tune seems to have changed. That night, he was later seen embracing Tee Morant but, during this morning’s installment of his show, the star sought to further ease any lingering tension. He called for a mea culpa that was shared to Twitter and, during it, he noted the importance of practicing what he preaches:

As you probably have heard or have seen, Friday night at the Lakers game — I want to apologize for my behavior. You know, guys, I've preached, for the last six and a half years, responsibility and accountability, and I take full responsibility for what transpired. It does not matter what Dillon Brooks said or how many times he said it. "Me, being the responsible person, me having the platform that I have and having so many people look up to me, I was wrong. I should have lowered the temperature in the arena but instead, I turned the temperature up and I let it get out of hand.

Shannon Sharpe went on to apologize to Dillon Brooks, along with a host of others. The Lakers and Grizzlies organizations, LeBron James, Dillon Brooks, Ja Morant, and the fans in attendance and watching at home were among those he addressed. Sharpe also asked the forgiveness of his family and his stylist, who attended the game. While those who were involved don’t appear to have responded to the sentiments as of this writing, fans seem to appreciate Sharpe’s candidness. It’s not always easy to say “I’m sorry,” but clearly the Super Bowl winner has no problem doing so. You can see the full clip of his address below:

"I take full accountability for what transpired. I was wrong."@ShannonSharpe apologizes & addresses his altercation at the Lakers-Grizzlies game: pic.twitter.com/RNFBydr5A6January 23, 2023 See more

This marks the second time this month that the Fox Sports talent made the news over a controversy. His colleague, Skip Bayless (who once dropped hot opinions on ESPN’s First Take ) got into hot water the night Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin experienced cardiac arrest during a Monday night matchup with the Cincinnati Bengals. Bayless shared a post that was widely deemed insensitive and, on a subsequent Undisputed episode, he derailed the show by chiming in when Sharpe – who missed the previous telecast – was discussing the matter.

It would seem that the former tight end’s own situation is playing out much differently than that one. We can only speculate as to how the Lakers, Grizzlies or any other involved parties will respond to his remarks. But at this point, the former athlete deserves credit for not shying away from the situation and attempting to make amends.