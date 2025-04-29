After Shannon Sharpe Steps Away From ESPN Duties Due To Sexual Assault Allegations, Insider Drops Claim About Who’s Replacing Him On First Take

ESPN has a decision to make.

Shannon Sharpe speaks on Club Shay Shay
(Image credit: Club Shay Shay)

Shannon Sharpe has been caught in a whirlwind of headlines as of late due to claims that have been leveled against him. The 56-year-old former tight end is being sued for $50 million by a Jane Doe who’s accused him of raping her multiple times and threatening her. Since then, Sharpe has denied the sexual assault allegations and announced his intention to step away from his hosting duties on ESPN’s First Take. Now, a source is dropping a claim about who’ll fill in for the three-time Super Bowl, and it’s a fellow former athlete.

Who Might Replace Shannon Sharpe During His Hiatus?

The past several years have seen more than a few former professional sportsmen emerge as pundits on ESPN. Additionally, some of them have just been making waves in the media space in general. Jason Kelce is one such media personality and, if The U.S. Sun’s insider is to be believed, he’s currently the favorite to replace Shannon Sharpe on FT during his absence. This would mark yet another notch in Kelce’s belt as he continues to work at the aforementioned news network.

In 2024, Jason Kelce – the retired Philadelphia Eagle and future hall of famer – was tapped to join Monday Night Countdown on Disney’s sports-centric network. He also has a talk show that airs on the channel, which is titled They Call It Late Night. His dealings with the massive sports conglomerate aside, Kelce also serves as a co-host of the New Heights podcast alongside his brother, Travis. While this latest report about Jason should be taken with a grain of salt, his growing resume does make him a viable First Take fill-in.

A screenshot of Jason Kelce on his podcast New Heights.

(Image credit: New Heights YouTube)

Regardless of who ends up joining First Take, it’s fair to say that someone would need to be tapped for the gig sooner rather than later. All the while, Shannon Sharpe still has to contend with his legal issues.

In 2023, Shannon Sharpe exited FS1, where he hosted Undisputed, following some heated on-air drama with co-host Skip Bayless. It was in September of that same year that Sharpe began serving as a recurring panelist on First Take. The ex-Denver Broncos star’s takes drew eyes and he also drew jokes for accidentally referring to Stephen A. Smith as “Skip.” Smith later asked fans not to be so hard on Sharpe for making that mistake. In February 2024, Sharpe signed an extension to remain on the program and, by that June, he signed an overall deal with ESPN.

The Club Shay Shay host’s time at ESPN has been eventful, to say the least. In December 2024, he clapped back at his co-workers for criticizing his comments on the job security of Ohio State coach Ryan Day. The hall of famer also went viral last year after he accidentally livestreamed himself having sex, an act that drew reactions from fans and fellow pundits.

More on Shannon Sharpe

Shannon Sharpe on Undisputed

(Image credit: Fox Sports)

‘It’s My Turn!’ Shannon Sharpe Seemed To Drop A Skip Bayless Reference Amidst All The FS1 Drama, And The Internet Is Living For The Pettiness

As for the lawsuit Shannon Sharpe is currently facing, it was filed days ago in Clark County, Nevada. Tony Buzzbee, the attorney notably representing various plaintiffs who’ve sued Sean “P. Diddy” Combs, is representing the woman. She accused Sharpe, who she supposedly met in LA in 2023 when she was 20, of raping her in October 2024 and again in January 2025. Buzzbee released a statement to CBS News, saying, the suit “lays out a pattern of intimidation, manipulation, and abuse, including allegations that Sharpe repeatedly threatened to choke and slap Jane Doe.” Sharpe later released a video, through which he denied the allegations and claimed Buzzbee and Jane Doe were attempting to extort him.

Shannon Sharpe’s intention is to be back on the air in time for the start of the NFL season, for which there will be an exhibition game held in July. However, ESPN has not confirmed a definite return date for Sharpe. In the meantime, we’ll have to wait and see if Jason Kelce does indeed end up taking his seat on First Take.

