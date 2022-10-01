Fun Law And Order Selfie Turns Into Action-Packed Explosion In Chris Meloni’s Latest Organized Crime Post

Season 3 of Law & Order: Organized Crime is finally airing as part of Dick Wolf's fall 2022 lineup. It has already started off strong with the much-anticipated Law & Order crossover event. Star Christopher Meloni is celebrating the return with a fun selfie and a behind-the-scenes look that not many people get to see.

Christopher Meloni, who portrays Detective Elliot Stabler on the newest Law & Order spinoff, took to Instagram recently to share a sweet selfie with some of his co-stars, including some Organized Crime newbies. Meloni also shared a video of just what happened after the photo was taken, and it was quite the explosion:

A post shared by Chris Meloni (@chris_meloni) (opens in new tab) A photo posted by on

Getting behind-the-scenes content is always cool, but who knew from just Meloni's photo that the other side this scenario was going to be explosive? The actor including the video to show how quickly the stars can snap back into character for some action is a fun treat for fans.

This was definitely a more heart-pounding BTS look than some of those that were posted over the summer hiatus while fans were still waiting for the three Law & Order shows to return. Meloni had all the hugs in some BTS photos, in some very non-Stabler poses.

The explosion after the selfie is also impressive due to the fact that it just shows that Christopher Meloni is still in very good shape after years of doing stunts. He is forever strutting his Zaddy status on the streets, and I am forever grateful. Now I just need more videos of BTS explosions, and all will be right with the world.

Meanwhile, Organized Crime has seen some changes behind-the-scenes in recent weeks, with Sean Jablonski taking over as showrunner to replace Bryan Goluboff. It was a particularly surprising development, as Goluboff had been speaking about the future of Benson and Stabler not too long before the news broke. Whether or not the former partners ever become romantic remains to be seen, but at least Christopher Meloni and Mariska Hargitay's friendship is still making headlines.

To see more intense explosions and stunts, make sure to watch Law & Order: Organized Crime on Thursdays at 10 p.m. EST only on NBC. Organized Crime closes out a packed night of Law & Order action, with the original starting Thursdays at 8 p.m. and SVU continuing the action at 9 p.m.

Although the three shows started out the fall season with a history-making crossover event, NBC hasn't announced when another multi-episode crossover may happen. It seems unlikely that at least OC and SVU can stay apart for too long, so fingers crossed for another before the end of the year! For now, be sure to also check out CinemaBlend’s 2022 TV schedule to see what else to look forward to in the coming months!