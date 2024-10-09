The Funny Law And Order Request Mariska Hargitay Always Gets From Random Celebrities

It’s hard to believe, but Law & Order: SVU is officially in Season 26. Throughout its very long run, SVU has seen a slew of guest stars, from now-famous actors who were just starting out back then to stars who were already in their prime. So, another season of SVU means more chances to see a favorite celebrity in the series for a special guest appearance. It turns out plenty of big names have asked Mariska Hargitay about appearing on the show too, and oddly, most of them have the same request.

As SVU continues to be the show that just won’t die and is a favorite among many, including celebrities, quite a few stars have been wanting to guest star on the NBC drama. So, when Hargitay appeared on Late Night with Seth Meyers, she revealed the one request from celebrities she always gets when it comes to the series, and it’s both funny and a strange coincidence that I desperately need to see more of:

All the famous people, you know what they want? To be a dead body. It’s so weird.

I have to admit, this isn't what I'd expect from people who want to be on SVU. However, how many times do you get to say you played a dead person? Not only that, but the ways you can go out on a show like SVU are pretty endless, so it can be extra dramatic if they want it to be. Also, if they're playing dead, they wouldn’t have to remember lines and could get out of there pretty quickly, which would work with tight schedules.

Though it’s likely just the idea of playing a dead person that has everyone so intrigued, including an unnamed supermodel as Hargitay continued:

I found out that she loved my show. So I said, ‘Oh my gosh,’ I went to the writers, I said, ‘Can she be on the show?’ And she said she wanted to be a dead body, but then I said, ‘No, no, we have this great part for you.’ I call her back, I said, ‘Listen we got it. We’re gonna get you on the show.’ She goes, ‘Oh no. Oh, no, no, no. I wanna be a dead body.' It happens all the time. Why don't these famous people want lines?

Up Next (Image credit: Ralph Bavaro/NBC) Law And Order: 11 Actors Who Appeared On The Show Before They Were Famous

Admittedly, I get where these celebs are coming from, it would be fun to play a dead body.

Also, I want to know who has requested to play a dead body (like Seth Meyers has) and why it hasn’t happened. It is pretty funny to know that everyone wants to play a dead body, even when they get offered an actual speaking part. Plus, it’s like one of those once-in-a-lifetime roles, so I get it.

While SVU will very likely continue seeing some A+ guest stars, it’s also likely that they will probably not be playing dead bodies, or at least, most of them won’t be playing dead bodies. Regardless of who or what they play, though, it is always fun to see a familiar face on the series, and as long as the show continues, you never know who could stop by.

CINEMABLEND NEWSLETTER Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Fans will just have to see if any of those ridiculous and funny requests from celebrities ever come to fruition. New episodes of Law & Order: SVU air on Thursdays at 9 p.m. ET on NBC as part of the 2024 TV schedule. To go back and see all the guest stars who have appeared on the show before, you can stream the series with a Peacock subscription.