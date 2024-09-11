Ahead Of Law And Order: SVU's Season 26 Premiere, Mariska Hargitay's Olivia Benson Received An Honor That I Need To See In Person

Law & Order: SVU will soon return for Season 26 in the 2024 TV schedule, and Mariska Hargitay has received a notable honor to close out the summer hiatus for her many years as Detective-turned-Captain Olivia Benson. After the star's quarter century playing a law enforcement officer dedicated to finding justice for victims of especially heinous crimes, the Smithsonian National Museum is going to display one of her costumes from the milestone 25th season for an exhibit that I definitely want to see in person for myself.

Mariska Hargitay presented her costume from the Season 25 episode called "Third Man Syndrome" during a ceremony for the Smithsonian's National Museum of American history. The costume consists of a blazer, jeans, shirt, belt, pair of boots, set of earrings, and of course a gold shield. SVU creator Dick Wolf was on hand, and Hargitay was all smiles as she posed with the costume that will be displayed in the museum:

(Image credit: Courtesy of the National Museum of American History)

No, Mariska Hargitay isn't wearing gloves because she came straight from filming a crime scene for Law & Order: SVU Season 26. For the museum to preserve the costume, not even the actress who originally wore the clothes was allowed to touch it. It will be part of the museum's "Forensic Science on Trial" exhibition, which includes an early version of a sexual assault examination kit, commonly referred to on SVU as "rape kits."

Mariska Hargitay's costume being displayed in the same exhibit could hardly be more fitting, as the actress has worked with the Joyful Heart Foundation's "End the Backlog" campaign for the purpose of not only testing the backlog of untested rape kits, but reform how the kits are handled by law enforcement. Anthea Hartig, the Elizabeth MacMillan Director of the Smithsonian’s National Museum of American History, said this about the actress, SVU, and Olivia Benson:

Mariska Hargitay has done invaluable work in destigmatizing and advocating for women and all sexual assault survivors, both on television and in real life. Her character’s unwavering dedication to justice and her personal commitment to providing support for survivors are qualities we should all strive for.

As a fan of both Law & Order: SVU and exploring the various museums of the Smithsonian Institution, I know that I would love to visit the "Forensic Science on Trial" exhibit, which focuses on how science has been used in criminal trials over the course of history. That of course extends beyond the run of NBC's hit crime drama, but SVU deserves credit for raising awareness for many issues that Hargitay has been able to help with in real life.

In reflecting on playing Benson for 25 years, Hargitay said that the "biggest thing" for her on SVU is getting to "work every day on a show that makes people feel less alone." NBC also made quite an event of the milestone 25th season, including transforming Rockefeller Plaza into Olivia Benson Plaza earlier this year in NYC.

You can see Mariska Hargitay back in action as Olivia Benson with the return of Law & Order: SVU on Thursday, October 3 at 9 p.m. ET for Season 26 on NBC, between Law & Order Season 24 at 8 p.m. ET and Found Season 2 at 10 p.m. ET. The first 25 seasons are currently available streaming with a Peacock Premium subscription and/or a Hulu subscription as well. If you happen to be in Washington, D.C., you can also visit the National Museum of American History to see the "Forensic Science on Trial" exhibit.