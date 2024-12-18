Say It Ain’t So: FX And Netflix Both Cancelled TV Shows Recently, And Neither Were First Season Shows

Just because we’re nearing the end of the 2024 TV premiere schedule and approaching the holidays doesn’t mean that networks and streaming services are done adding to list of shows getting canceled this year. Never that. Though the cancellation grapevine was largely quiet in recent weeks as all things Fall TV fully settled in, we now know now just one, but two different shows recently got the axe, and I suppose it’s a silver lining that neither of them was a first-season victim.

Let’s take a look at both fan-favorite shows that fell on the chopping block, as well as what might have been the reason why neither one survived to make it to the 2025 premiere schedule.

FX Canceled The Old Man, No Season 3 Happening

D.ebuting in 2022 after both a lengthy, COVID-delayed production and a hiatus stemming from its leading actor’s cancer treatments, The Old Man stars Jeff Bridges as a former CIA operative who goes on the run after killing a home intruder. The cat to Dan Chase’s mouse is an FBI higher-up who knew Chase from their shared military past, but won’t let that get in the way of his mission to put Chase down.

By and large, The Old Man appeared to be a big winner for FX and Hulu, as it was the biggest cable premiere of the year, and rather quickly earned a Season 2 renewal, along with a variety of awards nominations and recognition. Unfortunately, the second season’s production also suffered delays due to the Hollywood strikes in 2023, and the second season eventually arrived 27 months after Season 1 concluded.

With just 15 episodes across five years of existence, The Old Man’s cancellation news was revealed by Deadline, and was likely a mixture of low ratings and minimal audience awareness, with the budget also likely coming into play. Back in 2019 when the show was coming together, Jeff Bridges was already reportedly making $1 million per episode.

Netflix Seemingly Canceled Girls5Eva, No Season 4 Happening

While Netflix hasn’t yet shared anything public about the show’s fate, Busy Philips addressed its non-future on her podcast Busy Philips Is Doing Her Best. When guest Danny Pellegrino inquired about Girls5Eva’s fate, here how Philips answered:

It’s dead. Yeah. I’m just saying it because, fuck it. If Netflix won’t, I will. . . . I guess not enough people watched it or watched it the way that counts or...I don’t know. I actually just don’t know.

Speaking a bit off the cuff, Philips pointed out that she thinks the show’s name in and of itself was a barrier for certain viewers, and that she isn’t really anticipating any cancellation confirmation from the streaming giant. Her reasoning:

And to be fair, Netflix isn't saying that it's dead, but they also don't have to say anything about it, because the way the deal was structured when it comes to Peacock, was just for the season, for that third season.

So because Netflix was only tethered to the musical comedy for a single season, its limited commitment has concluded, and its creative execs are no longer on the leash to make decisions for it. Since Busy Philips doesn’t confirm whether or not Peacock once again has final control, it’s unclear what might happen next, if anything.

For what it’s worth, Philips doesn’t fully think her faux foursome Girls5Eva are truly gone forever, saying that the characters are “too good.” She says she’s joked with her co-stars about potentially bringing the group’s performances to Radio City, with the possibility of spinning it all into a live stage musical on Broadway. And you can bet they’ll have a Netflix-spoofing song about being canceled.

For now, fans can still watch The Old Man with a Hulu subscription, while a Netflix subscription can still be used for watching Girls5Eva.