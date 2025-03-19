Georgie & Mandy’s First Marriage Is Gearing Up For Another Big Argument, And Multiple Family Members Are Regretfully Involved

News
By published

This is going to be an uncomfortable episode.

Georgie and Mandy in bed together
(Image credit: Robert Voets/CBS)

Georgie & Mandy's First Marriage has spent most of Season 1 hitting on every major reason the two characters will eventually get divorced, but with every challenge, the couple finds a way to work through it. That said, we know it's coming eventually, and their latest argument seems like it will, regretfully, be a family affair that could drive them closer to ending their marriage.

A new synopsis is up for an episode set to air on CBS on April 10th, revealing the return of another Young Sheldon star. Check out the description for the episode "Baby Fight" and prepare for an episode where the couple discusses having a second child:

“Baby Fight” – Georgie and Mandy worry they’re not on the same page when they disagree about having another kid, and Mary, Jim, and Audrey struggle to stay out of it.

I'm curious about who wants to have another baby and who is against the idea. If I had to guess, it would be Georgie wishing to have another child and Mandy being less sure about being pregnant again, especially after her recent break back into the world of television news. She's already had doubts about the strength of their marriage and how Georgie would react if she had to leave Medford for a job in the news.

The fact that the parents are involved adds another element to this, as Mary and Audrey have made it clear they are not on the same page regarding many things, especially grandchildren. I think it's fair to say they will be on opposite ends of this argument again, which could drive yet another wedge between Georgie and Mandy.

Paramount Plus With SHOWTIME: $12.99 A Month Or $119.99 A Year

Paramount Plus With SHOWTIME: $12.99 A Month Or $119.99 A Year
Despite any disagreements, Georgie and Mandy would definitely be on the same side when it comes to saving money with Paramount+, at least if streaming existed at the time. Get the most out of a Paramount Plus subscription and sign up for its more premium plan, Paramount Plus With Showtime, where you can enjoy a ton of original CBS and Showtime content on top of the platform's exclusive series and movies.

View Deal

As someone tracking all the issues the title couple has throughout Season 1, I have to wonder when the levee on the dam breaks. Granted, both have worked to resolve most of their issues by the end of the episode, but when it seems like there's a new problem every week, one has to wonder. At some point, one of them will decide they're simply incompatible, and I'm growing increasingly curious about who that will be.

Fortunately, there are high points to highlight in this series outside of the encroaching split between them. There's been no shortage of returns from Young Sheldon stars, and we even had a voice cameo from Jay Leno. I think any fans apprehensive about the franchise returning to the sitcom format will agree the show thrives on the formula, especially with Montana Jordan and Emily Osment as the leads. For that reason, I'm hoping the show holds off on their split for a while, though with all the mounting trouble, I question whether it actually will.

More On Georgie & Mandy's First Marriage

Connie smiling at the diner while seated in a chair

(Image credit: Robert Voets/CBS)

Georgie & Mandy's First Marriage Revealed Connie's New Job, And I'm Already Worried

Catch new episodes of Georgie & Mandy's First Marriage on CBS on Thursdays at 8:00 p.m. ET. Tune in to see what hijinks the newlyweds will be caught up in as Season 1 continues and what other developments will happen within the Cooper and McAllister families.

TOPICS
Mick Joest
Mick Joest
Content Producer

Mick Joest is a Content Producer for CinemaBlend with his hand in an eclectic mix of television goodness. Star Trek is his main jam, but he also regularly reports on happenings in the world of Star Trek, WWE, Doctor Who, 90 Day Fiancé, Quantum Leap, and Big Brother. He graduated from the University of Southern Indiana with a degree in Journalism and a minor in Radio and Television. He's great at hosting panels and appearing on podcasts if given the chance as well.

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.

More about television
De Marco Morgan and Eva Pilgrim are photographed for GMA3: What You Need to Know

There Was Speculation Good Morning America Was Getting The Disney Axe. What's Really Happening
Pete Davidson holding up a mic with his left hand during his Monologue on SNL.

Pete Davidson's Back On The Dating Scene After Running Into Ex Kim Kardashian At SNL50
De Marco Morgan and Eva Pilgrim are photographed for GMA3: What You Need to Know

There Was Speculation Good Morning America Was Getting The Disney Axe. What's Really Happening
See more latest
Most Popular
De Marco Morgan and Eva Pilgrim are photographed for GMA3: What You Need to Know
There Was Speculation Good Morning America Was Getting The Disney Axe. What's Really Happening
Pete Davidson holding up a mic with his left hand during his Monologue on SNL.
Pete Davidson's Back On The Dating Scene After Running Into Ex Kim Kardashian At SNL50
The Super Megaforce Power Rangers transformed into the Mighty Morphin&#039; Rangers
I Was Bummed Netflix Scrapped Its Power Rangers Show, But Couldn't Be More Excited About The Latest Morphenomenal Revival News
chris klein as bill on sweet magnolias season 3
Why Did Sweet Magnolias Kill Off Bill, Anyway? The Showrunner Reveals How The Convo Went With Chris Klein
Rachel Zegler in red lipstick and a red cloak for Disney&#039;s Live Action Snow White remake.
That Time Steven Spielberg Gave Rachel Zegler A 'Glowing Recommendation' For Snow White And Tipped Her Off About Her Casting In A Cheeky Way
Demi Lovato singing &quot;This is Me&quot; in Camp Rock
Demi Lovato Broke Out Her 'Camp Rock Knees' At Disneyland, And The Fans And I Think 'She Won The Internet'
Julie Chen Moonves and Phil Keoghan side-by-side
The Amazing Race Season 38 Is Allegedly Casting A Lot Of Big Brother Players, And As A Fan I Have One Major Complaint
Jonathan Majors in Ant-man and the Wasp: Quantumania
Jonathan Majors Expressed Interest In Returning As Kang In The MCU. Why I Still Think Recasting Is The Way To Go
Amy, Leonard and Penny smiling in Sheldon&#039;s apartment on The Big Bang Theory
The Big Bang Theory Spinoff Has A Just Signed On For A Title That's As Gargantuan As Its Predecessor, And I Totally Saw It Coming
Selena Gomez speaks on CBS, while Benny Blanco appears on Slopped
Selena Gomez’s Throwback Audition Video Is So Adorable, But I Love Benny Blanco’s Comment Even More