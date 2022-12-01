GMA Anchor Post To His (Ex) Wife Goes Viral After Alleged Affair With Co-Worker Revealed

Good Morning America hosts Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes have been praised for their on-screen chemistry since teaming up for the ABC morning show’s third hour in 2020. It appears their strong rapport spilled over into their personal lives at some point, as the co-anchors appear to have left their spouses and started a low-key relationship with each other. There are questions about when exactly their friendship allegedly became more than professional, but as the public started combing through the GMA co-hosts’ previous social media activity, a post that Holmes penned in March 2020 in honor of his wedding anniversary has now gone viral.

Both T.J. Holmes and Amy Robach were married to their mutually exclusive spouses — Marilee Fiebig and Melrose Place alum Andrew Shue , respectively — since 2010, before both couples reportedly separated in August 2022. Newly spread reports of their romantic tryst inspired fans to take a second look at Holmes' arguably cringey social media message honoring Fiebig for their 10th anniversary, which in turn caused the post to go viral. Check out the recirculating message below:

(Image credit: Twitter)

T.J. Holmes’ Decade Challenge is self-deprecating to a fault, and can certainly be viewed through a different lens after he and Marilee Fiebig reportedly split up amid his alleged months-long affair. One fan tweeted that it seems like that marriage was over long before what recently transpired:

‘And despite my best efforts, she remained married to me the past 10 years’ Oh he been wanted out that marriage

Another Twitter user posited that his musings may not have had the intended effect he expected, and given what we know now, the message seems far less complimentary that he may have thought it was.

The most unromantic speech ever. Men will humiliate you unprovoked omg

The Daily Mail reports that T.J. Holmes and Amy Robach have been photographed together at a New York City bar and at each other’s apartments, and were seen on a weekend getaway in Upstate New York a couple of weeks before Thanksgiving. The two had always appeared to have a close friendship and had reportedly double-dated with their respective spouses.

The site alleges that their relationship turned romantic in June, when they traveled together to London to cover Queen's Diamond Jubilee for ABC. Page Six , however, reports that they’ve been a couple on the DL since March, when they trained together for the New York City Half Marathon. One reason it's hard to know when things started is because they've both gone to extreme lengths to hide their affair, even after the reported separations.

Amy Robach — who was diagnosed with breast cancer in 2013 after receiving a mammogram live on Good Morning America — began appearing on GMA3 with T.J. Holmes in 2020. The program had originally featured hosts Michael Strahan, Sara Haines and Keke Palmer, but was canceled before being revamped as a harder news program during the pandemic .